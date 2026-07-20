3 Pop Stars Who Found New Life as Solo Artists in the 1980s

The 1980s were pop heaven. Not only did the decade offer a plethora of pop music, but so much of it was quite excellent. It wasn’t yet derivative; it wasn’t created by computers. It was real-life, terrific pop.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three of the artists who made those exceptional songs. And we wanted to track how their careers developed over time. Indeed, these are three pop stars who found new life as solo artists in the 1980s.

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George Michael

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George Michael rose to fame and fortune in the early 1980s with his pop duo Wham! The group, which Michael founded with his pal Andrew Ridgeley, released albums in 1983, 1984, and 1986. But then it was time. Michael’s star had just gotten too bright. It was time for him to go solo. It was a difficult choice for the handsome, magnetic songwriter and performer. But when he released his debut solo LP, Faith, in 1987, it was George Michael’s world. With songs from “Faith” to “Freedom! 90”, he was a dynamo during the decade.

Lionel Richie

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Fans of R&B in the 1970s were introduced to Lionel Richie through his Motown group, the Commodores. That outfit released hit songs like “Easy” and “Three Times A Lady”. But like Michael a bit later in the decade, it was clear in the early 1980s that Richie had star power as a solo artist. So, he broke off from The Commodores and released his self-titled LP in 1982. But it was in 1983 when the artist had his true solo breakout. That’s when he dropped his album, Can’t Slow Down, which featured songs like “Hello” and “All Night Long”.

Bobby Brown

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In 1983, the singing group New Edition released its debut album, Candy Girl. From there, singer Bobby Brown became the object of many music fans’ affection. The singer starred in the group, which released two more records in the 1980s. But in the latter half of the decade, Brown decided to drop the group and go solo. He released two of his five solo LPs in the 1980s, including his first, King of Stage, in 1986. All of this, of course, was Brown’s prerogative.

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)