3 Progressive Rock Albums From the 1970s That Sound Even Better Today

If you’re getting into progressive rock or you’re a diehard fan who wants to revisit the classics, there are so many amazing prog albums that came out in the 1970s. That decade really was the golden age of the genre. Everybody knows about Pink Floyd’s classics. But, there are other albums from the 70s that sound even more electric today. Let’s take a look at my top three picks, shall we?

‘Selling England By The Pound’ by Genesis (1973)

This Genesis release sounds even better today. And I think it might just be one of the greatest prog albums of all time. This whimsical little album is a uniquely British work that features Peter Gabriel’s absolutely stunning vocals. Still, Selling England By The Pound is the sum of its parts, and the storytelling, instrumentation, and killer guitar work from Steve Hackett come together to make this whole album an absolute trip from start to finish. “I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)” was a Top 40 hit on the UK Singles chart, and the album peaked at No. 3 in the UK and No. 70 on the Billboard 200.

‘Red’ by King Crimson (1974)

This might just be King Crimson’s rawest work to date. Red, released in 1974, features intense guitar riffs, mind-melting solos, and a sense of darkness not typically found on 70s prog albums. In a way, this record was a pioneering one that lent inspiration to the rise of subgenres like progressive metal and even post-rock. This gem of a record was criminally underrated at the time, only making it to No. 45 on the UK Albums chart and No. 66 on the Billboard 200.

‘Brain Salad Surgery’ by Emerson, Lake And Palmer (1973)

When I think of the connection between science fiction and prog, I often think of this very album. Brain Salad Surgery by Emerson, Lake And Palmer, released in 1973, is one of the most creative progressive rock albums of the 1970s. This gem made it to No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and did even better in the UK.

There are so many fused-together elements on this record, from avant-garde to classical music to good ol’ prog-rock. There’s a grandness to it, all within a science fiction theme. Save this one for a rainy day when you really need to have your mind blown.

