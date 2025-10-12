3 Underrated Folk Songs From the 1960s That Don’t Feature the Names Dylan or Baez

What is the most famous decade for folk music? That is a subjective answer, but fans, critics, and historians would probably all agree that it is the 1960s. Between the abundance of folk music that was released and its impact on the times, the 1960s are often cited as the more or less “best” decade of folk music. You had Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, Donovan, and so many more. Yes, so many more that have become overshadowed and underrated as time has passed. That being said, here are three underrated folk songs from the 1960s that don’t feature the names Dylan or Baez.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blues Run The Game” by Jackson C. Frank

Jackson C. Frank’s career in folk music was incredibly and tragically short-lived. However, the one album he put out, which was his debut album, was produced by none other than Paul Simon. The album hosts several masterful songs, all of which are underrated. However, we believe the best is “Blues Run The Game”.

We and others might argue that Jackson C. Frank’s song “Blues Run The Game” is one of the saddest songs of all time. And if you are a folk fan, then you know how much you love a sad song. In a pure troubador fashion, Frank’s song sheds light on the following fact: No matter where you go, the blues will always be around.

“Hang Me, Oh Hang Me” by Dave Van Ronk

Dave Van Ronk was a pinnacle figure in the Greenwich Village Folk scene. As a matter of fact, he was known as the “Mayor of MacDougal Street”. However, his name was not the name that the masses associated with the movement. Rather, that name is, well, you know what that name is.

Regardless, Van Ronk has a laundry list of songs that rival the quality of his more famous peers. One of those songs is the haunting and ever-so tragic 1962 single, “Hang Me, Oh Hang Me”. There is no single known author of this storied folk tune, but Van Ronk owns this song, as the melancholy shakes the bones of every listener.

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Doc Watson

If you are familiar with folk or bluegrass music, then you know that Doc Watson is simply one of the best guitar players of all time. However, his reputation isn’t a widespread as Hendrix, Clapton, Van Halen, or even Jerry Reed. Nonetheless, he had the skills, and he showed off those skills on a myriad of songs, including his 1964 single, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”.

You could argue that this is more bluegrass than folk, but what you can’t argue with is that it isn’t underrated. It tells a tale as old as time and plays a much more sophisticated melody than the usual folk song. Even though it isn’t legendary in the eyes of the masses, it is legendary to those who have listened to it.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images