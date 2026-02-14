3 Randy Travis Songs Everyone Should Know, Even Though They Weren’t Radio Hits

Randy Travis has plenty of hits that almost everybody knows, including “Forever And Ever, Amen”, “Three Wooden Crosses“, “On The Other Hand”, and many more. Still, there are some Travis songs that are just as good, even though they aren’t as well-known.

These three Randy Travis songs should be known by everyone, even though they weren’t big radio hits.

“I’d Surrender All”

“I’d Surrender All” came out in 1992 on his High Lonesome record. “I’d Surrender All” is written by Travis, along with another 90s country artist, Alan Jackson.

The song says, “Ain’t it funny how a woman walking out the door / Can bring a man to crawl / And I’d surrender all / To bring you back to me / Give up everything I own / Get down on my hands and knees / Just to hear the phone ringing down the hall / Oh, if you would only call, I’d surrender all.”

“I’d Surrender All” is one of several songs the two wrote while on tour together. They also wrote “She’s Got the Rhythm (And I Got the Blues)“. That song became a No. 1 hit for Jackson the same year “I’d Surrender All” was released. Unfortunately for Travis, “I’d Surrender All” stopped at No. 20 on the charts.

“A Man Ain’t Made Of Stone”

“A Man Ain’t Made Of Stone” is the title track of Travis’s 1999 album. Written by Gary Burr, Frann Golde, and Robin Lerner, the strong lyrics didn’t help the song do well at radio, peaking just inside the Top 20.

“A Man Ain’t Made Of Stone” says, “I tried to be a mountain / Solid and strong / All it took was your leavin’ / To know I was wrong / A man ain’t made of stone / A man ain’t made of steel / The way I feel right now / I thought I’d never feel / Sometimes all it takes / Is facing the night alone / And that’s when you know / A man ain’t made of stone.”

“A Man Ain’t Made Of Stone” didn’t become a big hit. Still, it is the most successful single from that record.

“Would I”

Mark Winchester is the sole writer of “Would I”. The song, on Travis’s 1996 Full Circle record, became a Top 25 single.

The feel-good song says, “Would I go out honky tonkin’ with you every night / Dance every dance’ til I got ’em all right / Would I do every step the way you thought I should? / If I had you baby, maybe, yes I would / Would I, would I wake up every morning / Bring you breakfast in bed? / With the right amount of butter on your toasted bread / Would I fix your brunch, lunch, and dinner just as good? / If I had you baby, maybe yes, I would.”

