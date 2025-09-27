Search

3 Rock and Roll Songs From 1961 That Sound Even Better Today

Rock and roll was in full swing in 1961, and there were so many songs that climbed the charts that very year. While the genre itself might feel a bit dated to modern audiences, I think there’s something to appreciate about modern rock music’s roots. Let’s take a look at just a handful of rock and roll songs from 1961 that I think are still quite good today!

“Those Oldies But Goodies (Remind Me Of You)” by Little Caesar & The Romans

“Those Oldies But Goodies (Remind Me Of You)” by Little Caesar & The Romans was released in March 1961. This classic, written by Paul Politi and Nick Curinga, was a big hit for the band. It peaked at No. 9 on the pop charts and No. 28 on the R&B charts in the US. 

This song would have been nostalgic for audiences at the time, as it references a number of historically significant events, such as the Great Depression and World War II. It’s far from a bummer, though. “Those Oldies But Goodies (Remind Me Of You)” is a classic rock and roll jam.

“The Fly” by Chubby Checker

What would a list of rock and roll songs from 1961 be without a little bit of Chubby Checker goodness? “The Fly” was written by David White and John Madara, but was made famous by Checker himself in September 1971. This is a rare instance of a classic rock and roll song using unusual instrumentation. Specifically, an electric shaver was recorded for the song in order to mimic the sound of a buzzing fly. 

“The Fly” was quite a big hit when it was first released, peaking at No. 7 on the US pop charts and ranking high in a number of other countries.

“Let’s Twist Again” by Chubby Checker

Yes, I included another Chubby Checker song. No, I’m not sorry. He was really popping out rock and roll hits back in the day, and 1961 was a fine year for Chubby Checker’s songs. “Let’s Twist Again” was the inevitable follow-up to Checker’s megahit from 1960, “The Twist”. While it’s not as famous as its predecessor, “Let’s Twist Again” is still quite a fun dance-rock tune. In fact, it earned a Grammy Award in 1962. 

Photo via “The Twist” 2016 Reissue / Cover Art

