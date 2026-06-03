5 Songs From the 1980s That Instantly Transport You Back to a Simpler Time

The 1980s were quite a time for music, and life in general just seemed simpler than it is today. The internet wasn’t a thing yet. Synths and new music tech dominated the airwaves, along with tons of new genres. All that big hair. Things were so different, and I don’t blame 80s kids for longing for that very different time. Let’s look at a few 1980s songs that will transport any listener back to a simpler time, shall we?

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“The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats from ‘Rhythm Of Youth’ (1982)

Remember this synth-pop jam from 1982? Men Without Hats hit the Top 10 globally with this fun new wave song, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 6 on the UK Singles chart. I dare you not to dance along!

“Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel from ‘So’ (1986)

If, for some reason, you don’t remember this Peter Gabriel dance-rock classic, you definitely do remember its bizarre and wildly creative music video that got a lot of airtime on MTV. Either way, this song is one of Gabriel’s finest solo releases. It topped the Hot 100 and numerous other US charts back in 1986.

“Hungry Heart” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘The River’ (1980)

While nothing holds a candle to Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska and Born In The U.S.A. days, he really did stay relevant with his 1980s releases. The River is an incredible album, and “Hungry Heart” is the most memorable tune from that iconic album. In fact, “Hungry Heart” was Springsteen’s first Top 5 hit on the Hot 100 chart.

“Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds from ‘The Breakfast Club (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ (1985)

Made famous by its use in the legendary coming-of-age 80s flick The Breakfast Club, there isn’t an 80s kid alive who doesn’t know every word to “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds. This new wave pop-rock tune was so popular that it made it all the way to No. 1 on the charts in the US, Canada, and other countries.

“Blue Monday” by New Order (1983)

New Order was born from the ashes of Joy Division, and they took a step from post-punk straight into synthy alt-dance territory with the 1983 track “Blue Monday”. This entry on our list of songs that will remind you of a simpler time in the 1980s has such a super-danceable Eurodisco vibe, I know you won’t be able to sit still when it comes on. “Blue Monday” was a No. 1 hit on the UK Indie chart and also did well on the US dance charts.

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