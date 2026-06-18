3 Rock Artists From the 1980s Who Had One Pop Crossover Hit and Never Looked Back



These three 1980s rock artists earned one pop crossover hit and never looked back. It completely changed their careers. For better or for worse? That’s up to each listener to decide. Some rock purists may not agree with a crossover sound, but genre-bending listeners will (and do) love these songs.

[RELATED: 3 Iconic Movie Songs That Every 80s Kid Remembers Like It Was Yesterday]

Videos by American Songwriter

“These Dreams” — Heart

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In the 1970s, Heart was known for their hard-hitting hits, but the 1980s saw them deliver a dreamy, pop-friendly track, “These Dreams”. The band hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with this power ballad, forever changing their approach to music-making. “These dreams go on when I close my eyes / Every second of the night I live another life / These dreams that sleep when it’s cold outside,” the lyrics to this transformative song read.



After the success of this song, Heart decided to move into the slick, MTV-era rock that many of their soft rock counterparts were trying on for size. They left much of their 70s grit behind and decided to move ahead with the times.

“Pour Some Sugar On Me” — Def Leppard

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Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” turned them from a traditional heavy metal band to a global pop-rock band. This song changed their direction and earned them greater success than any single genre could have.

This song didn’t just change Def Leppard’s sound forever; it helped solidify the arena rock era. The 80s saw rock become increasingly appealing to pop listeners. They filled arenas with adoring fans from multiple genres. This Def Leppard song was a major influence on that scene. “Love is like a bomb, baby, c’mon get it on / Livin’ like a lover with a radar phone,” they sing in this sultry, pop-friendly hit.

“Eyes Without A Face” — Billy Idol

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Billy Idol managed to give punk a pop appeal in the 1980s, notably with “Eyes Without A Face”. This edgy track was mixed with sleek, synth-driven R&B tones to make it universally appealing. This song became Idol’s signature song and a cross-genre hit.

“I’m all out of hope / One more bad dream / Could bring a fall / When I’m far from home,” Idol sings in this 1980s crossover hit. Sure, this song is recognizably punk, but the melody makes it much more than that. This is a song that’s nearly undefinable. It falls out of reach of traditional genre lines.

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