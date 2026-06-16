4 Rock Songs From 1986 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing by Memory Today

We all know that the music of the 1980s made it an amazing decade in rock music. In fact, some of the rock songs from that era are so good that every 80s kid can still sing them by heart, including these four songs, which all came out in 1986.

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“Addicted To Love” by Robert Palmer

Robert Palmer’s “Addicted To Love” is on his Riptide album. Written solely by Palmer, “Addicted To Love” became one of Palmer’s biggest hits, likely in part due to the revolutionary video.

“Addicted To Love” says, “You like to think that you’re immune to the stuff, oh yeah / It’s closer to the truth to say you can’t get enough / You know you’re gonna have to face it / You’re addicted to love.”

After already playing it in her live shows for years, Tina Turner released her own version of “Addicted To Love” in 1988.

“Nothin’ At All” by Heart

Almost anyone from the 80s has likely sung along to Heart’s “Nothin’ At All”. On their eponymous eighth studio album, Mark Mueller is the only writer of “Nothin’ At All”.

A surprisingly sweet love song, “Nothing’ At All” says, “It was nothing at all / Like anything I had felt before / And it was nothing at all / Like I thought no it’s so much more / No one else has ever made / Me feel this way / When I asked you how you did it / You just say / It was nothing at all.”

“Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins

On the memorable Top Gun soundtrack is “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins. Written by Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock, “Danger Zone” became a multi-platinum hit for Loggins.

“Danger Zone” says, “Headin’ into twilight / Spreadin’ out her wings tonight / She got you jumpin’ off the deck / And shovin’ into overdrive / Highway to the danger zone / I’ll take you / Right into the danger zone.”

Loggins released one other single, “Playing With The Boys”, from the Top Gun soundtrack. Sadly, the song did not become a big hit like “Danger Zone”.

“Amanda” by Boston

Boston’s first No.1. single, “Amanda” is written by Tom Scholz. The song is on their Third Stage record.

“Amanda” says, “I’m gonna take you by surprise and make you realize / Amanda / I’m gonna tell you right away, I can’t wait another day / Amanda / I’m gonna say it like a man and make you understand / Amanda.”

“Amanda” stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks. Surprisingly, one of Boston’s biggest hits, “Amanda” is not about any specific woman.

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