3 Rock Bands From the 1970s That Had Everything Except the Fame

The following three rock bands from the 1970s had the guts, charisma, musical talent, and incredible discographies that should have taken them to international fame. That didn’t quite happen, and I’m still scratching my head over it.

Wishbone Ash

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Back in the 1970s, Wishbone Ash leaned heavily into using harmony twin guitars in their music. In the years that followed, this would become a popular go-to move among blues rock bands. There’s no doubt in my mind that guitarists Ten Turner and Andy Powell were massively influential in the evolution of rock music through the 1970s. So why is it that Wishbone Ash isn’t a household name nowadays?

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The British rock group dished out plenty of popular albums that hit the Top 40 in the UK through the end of the 70s. But, shockingly, they only enjoyed minor international success. None of their records reached the Top 40 in the US, though the No. 44 album Wishbone Four from 1973 came close on the Billboard 200. I strongly recommend giving that record a spin if you want a taste of what this influential rock outfit was cooking.

Blue Öyster Cult

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Blue Öyster Cult is probably the most recognizable band on this list. But when it comes down to it, this hard rock outfit didn’t get nearly as famous as they should have. We all know the 1976 melodic rock hit “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”. The band had a few additional hits through the early 1980s as well. And yet, only one of Blue Öyster Cult’s 70s offerings made it to the Top 40 on the Billboard 200. That record is Agents Of Fortune from 1976, which is easily (in my opinion) their best album.

Blue Öyster Cult had their time in the spotlight. But that time should have been longer and much more widespread. They had all the makings of an arena-level band.

Atomic Rooster

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Ever heard of this entry on our list of underrated rock bands from the 1970s that didn’t earn as much fame as they should have? Atomic Rooster is, sadly, not a household name. But this fascinating British prog rock group should have been. During their first era between 1969 and 1975, the band dropped some fantastic songs, like “Tomorrow Night” and “Devil’s Answer” from 1971. And yet, somehow, they only enjoyed marginal success in the UK and almost no mainstream success on our side of the pond.

If you want to get a feel for just how underrated Atomic Rooster is, give the 1970 record Death Walks Behind You a thorough listen.

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