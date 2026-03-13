On This Day in 1971, a Forgotten Folk Duo Entered the Charts With a Controversial Hit That Featured Jerry Garcia and Appeared in a Johnny Depp Cult Classic

On this day (March 13) in 1971, Brewer & Shipley appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with “One Toke Over the Line.” The song, which is obviously about enjoying a little too much jazz cabbage, became one of many songs banned from the radio in 1971. Despite receiving limited airplay, the single peaked at No. 10.

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The early 1960s and early ’70s were a time when the establishment was trying anything to push back the growing counterculture. Part of this was attempted censorship of music. Songs that had vague meanings that might glorify substance abuse if you listen to them with the right kind of ears faced controversy. So, a song about being just a little too stoned didn’t stay on the airwaves for long.

[RELATED: The Higher Meaning Behind Brewer & Shipley’s “One Toke Over The Line”]

Before Brewer & Shipley released “One Toke Over the Line,” the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued a “reminder” to radio stations nationwide. “Whether a particular record depicts the dangers of drug abuse, or, to the contrary, promotes such illegal drug usage is a question for the judgment of the licensee,” the memo read. “Such a pattern of operation is clearly a violation of the basic principle of the licensee’s responsibility for, and duty to exercise adequate control over, the broadcast material presented over his station. It raises serious questions as to whether continued operation of the station is in the public interest.” Radio stations took that as a threat. Thus began a mass purge of songs from the airwaves.

Brewer & Shipley React to Being Removed from Radio Stations

“One Toke Over the Line” was one of many songs radio stations removed from rotation after the FCC released its statement. According to Rolling Stone, stations in Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois dropped the song.

“In this electronic age, pulling a record because of its lyrics is like the burning of books in the ’30s,” Tom Shipley, one-half of the duo, told the publication. However, he didn’t deny that the song was about getting stoned. In fact, they introduced it as a “cannabis spiritual” during their concerts.

“One day we were pretty much stoned, and all, and Tom says, ‘Man, I’m one toke over the line tonight.’ I like the way that sounded, and so I wrote a song around it,” Shipley recalled.

Interestingly, the duo’s 1970 album, Tarkio, which includes “One Toke Over the Line,” features Jerry Garcia on pedal steel. While not widely known for the instrument, the Grateful Dead frontman played pedal steel for New Riders of the Purple Sage’s debut album. He also played with Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young and Crosby & Nash.

“One Toke Over the Line” Finds a New Audience

In 1998, a new generation of listeners was introduced to “One Toke Over the Line” when it appeared in the cult classic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Early in the film, when Dr. Gonzo (Benicio del Toro) and Raul Duke (Johnny Depp) are flying down a desert highway in a red convertible, already locked into a psychedelic trip.

Duke’s trip is going sideways, and he hallucinates massive bats swooping around the car as they drive. At the same time, Gonzo is singing along with the radio, which happens to be playing Brewer & Shipley’s biggest hit. “One toke? You poor fool! Wait till you see those go****n bats,” he says, tying the lyrics into the film’s dialogue.

Featured Image by Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns