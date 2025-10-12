3 Rock or Pop Acts Who Would Be Great Additions to Country Music

Post Malone, Beyoncé, Chappell Roan, and BigXthaPlug are just a few of the “outsiders” who have come to dominate the world of country music both through singles and albums. As a result of this success, we country fans should expect pop musicians, rappers, and other artists to step into the genre frequently for the foreseeable future.

That being said, everyone who is a country music fan seemingly has their eyes set on who they believe should join the genre next. We certainly do, and here are the three current musicians who we believe would be a fine addition to the country music scene.

Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters are one of the few tried and true rock bands currently gracing the mainstream music scene. While their sound typically leans into alternative rock, hard rock, and post-grunge, Dave Grohl and the band’s musical capabilities could certainly transition over into the country music world for at least a single.

It is hard to say what a Foo Fighters country-rock song or album would sound like. However, it would likely be loved, or at least listened to, given the Foo Fighters’ sprawling appeal. In essence, this would just be something incredibly different, and just might support a sound that doesn’t grace mainstream country music on a frequent basis nowadays.

Miley Cyrus

Now, Miley Cyrus has certainly toiled in country music, as that is the musical and literal background she grew up in. However, she hasn’t toiled in the genre for quite some time, and we haven’t seen the adult and vocally developed Miley Cyrus grace the world of country music with her raspy and tonally tasteful vocals.

If Miley Cyrus announced a reentry into country music, it just might break the industry, as her music would likely top every major Billboard chart. Cyrus’ album would surely be a culmination of the current pop country trends and a sound that pays homage to the country music of the past, and her past.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a master at creating not just catchy hit songs, but sophisticated and catchy hit songs. He is seemingly not a musician who takes a shortcut and creates easy melodies for mass appeal. Consequently, his musical wheelhouse is diverse and deep, as well as transferable.

A Bruno Mars country single and or album would be an infusion of R&B, pop, and soul. It would have a collective identity that would bridge the gap between some of America’s oldest and most storied genres. As a result, it would seemingly appeal to everyone, even if you personally wouldn’t like to admit it.

