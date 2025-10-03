Foo Fighters Release Digital Live EP Featuring Performances from the Band’s Recent Surprise Club Shows

In September, Foo Fighters played a series of four surprise concerts at small venues in select U.S. cities. The intimate pop-up shows took place on September 13 at Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California; September 15 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California; September 21 at the Black Cat in Washington, D.C.; and September 23 at Toad’s Place in New Haven, Connecticut.

Now, the Foos have released a six-song digital EP titled Are Playing Where??? Vol. I featuring performances from the secret gigs. The collection is available exclusively at the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ official Bandcamp page.

Fans can pay whatever price they want for the EP. All proceeds will be donated to charities focused on combating food insecurity in the four cities where the shows were held.

Are Playing Where??? Vol. I features live renditions of “Alone + Easy Target,” “Exhausted,” “Wattershed,” “Weenie Beenie,” “White Limo,” and “Winnebago.” Most of the songs on the EP date back to the Foo Fighters’ early days.

“Alone + Easy Target,” “Exhausted,” “Wattershed,” and “Weenie Beenie” all appeared on the band’s 1995 self-titled debut. Frontman Dave Grohl famously recorded the album almost completely by himself. “Winnebago” is a song that predates Foo Fighters. It was first recorded by Grohl in 1992 under the moniker Late! while he was a member of Nirvana.

“White Limo” appeared on Fighters’ seventh studio album, Wasting Light, which was released in 2011. The song won a Grammy Award in 2012 in the Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance category.

Foo Fighters’ September pop-up shows were the band’s first to feature new drummer Ilan Rubin. Rubin was announced as Josh Freese’s replacement in July.

Foo Fighters’ Upcoming Tour Plans

No word yet if Foo Fighters plan to play another pop-up club gig.

The band recently launched a series of international concerts with an October 2 show in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Foo Fighters have six other confirmed concerts in 2025. They are scheduled for October 4 in Singapore; October 7 and 8 in Tokyo; October 10 in Osaka, Japan; November 12 in Monterrey, Mexico; and November 14 in Mexico City.

Are Playing Where??? Vol. I EP Track List:

“Alone + Easy Target” “Exhausted” “Wattershed” “Weenie Beenie” “White Limo” “Winnebago”

(Photo by Elizabeth Miranda)