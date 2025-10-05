Miley Cyrus Shares Who Her “Guiding Lights” Are in the Entertainment Industry

Miley Cyrus is praising two superstars. In the latest issue of CR Fashion Book, the singer sat down for a conversation with Pamela Anderson, in which she said that the actress and Dolly Parton are two of her “guiding lights” in the entertainment industry.

Videos by American Songwriter

Anderson and Cyrus recently crossed paths on the 2024 film The Last Showgirl. Anderson starred in the movie, while Cyrus performed an original song, “Beautiful That Way,” in it.

The premiere for the film was canceled amid the devastating wildfires in California, but the women still got together to celebrate the project.

“I think the way we showed up reflected who we are as artists. We were committed—to The Last Showgirl, to what we ask of each other, and to the idea that we could be a little source of light during dark moments,” Cyrus told Anderson. “I’m proud of the way we leaned into our showgirl spirit—the show must go on—while finding a creative way to do it safely for everyone.”

The fires were likely particularly triggering for Cyrus, whose home burned down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Amid the natural disasters, Cyrus told Anderson that Parton frequently came to mind.

“During the fires, when there was so much devastation and grief, in those moments I always thought of Dolly Parton,” Cyrus said of her godmother. “Through her music and her gift for making people happy, she’s always been medicinal in those times.”

“She always tells me that moments of trauma aren’t times to shut down or give up as entertainers,” she continued. “It’s our duty—one of the reasons we chose this calling—to be a source of joy and inspiration during moments of trouble.”

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Something Beautiful

Cyrus implemented that belief while working on her latest album, Something Beautiful.

“I really wanted was to take everything I’ve gathered throughout my life—the good and the bad—and turn it into something beautiful,” she said of the LP, before explaining more about her thought process with the project.

“I’m not a very consistent person. I’ve always admired people, even been a little jealous of those who have the art of consistency, because I don’t have it,” Cyrus said. “Some people are just born with such a strong sense of self and identity. I had all the confidence in the world, but none of the constants. So I wanted to look at that as something beautiful instead of something I needed to change about myself.”

While some may view Cyrus’ music as “confused,” she believes that “there’s actually a sense of knowing in it through the lack of attachment I have to one sound or genre.”

“I poured into it everything I’ve learned and unlearned, what I’ve started doing and stopped doing. My mantra was to medicate a sick culture through the healing work of music and art,” Cyrus said. “It didn’t matter what the numbers or statistics said. What mattered was if it could affect someone deeper than just through their ears—if they could feel it, see it, know it, believe it. That would be the win for me.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM



