3 Rock Songs From 1976 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music that came out in the late 1970s remains some of the best—and most listened-to—songs within the genre. Even decades later, the rock songs from the first part of the decade are still part of the soundtrack to so many people’s lives, including these three songs. All out in 1976, I still smile when I listen to them today.

“You’re My Best Friend” by Queen

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Fresh off the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Queen came back with “You’re My Best Friend”. Both songs were on A Night At The Opera, and “You’re My Best Friend” was written by Queen’s John Deacon. Deacon wrote “You’re My Best Friend” about his wife, Veronica Tetzlaff.

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“‘You’re My Best Friend’ became one of the most-played tracks on American radio,” Queen’s Brian May recalls. “John was a dark horse, generally the quiet guy in Queen. We would ask him sometimes, ‘Have you got anything, John?’ and he was very self-effacing about what he had written. ‘You’re My Best Friend’ was about his lovely lady wife.”

The chorus says, “Oh, you’re the best friend that I ever had / I’ve been with you such a long time / You’re my sunshine / And I want you to know / That my feelings are true / I really love you / Oh, you’re my best friend.”

“Beth” by KISS

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KISS shows off their soft side with “Beth”, a song on their Destroyer album. Written by band member Peter Criss, along with Stan Penridge and Bob Ezrin, “Beth” isn’t exactly a love song. Still, the song does illustrate a sentimental side of the band with “Beth”, a song that is really about trying to keep a relationship alive amid a busy rock star life on the road.

“Beth” says, “Just a few more hours / And I’ll be right home to you / I think I hear them calling / Oh, Beth what can I do / Beth what can I do.”

Although not entirely autobiographical, “Beth” began when Criss was in another band called Chelsea. Another member in Chelsea had a wife who was not a fan of the late hours her husband was keeping with Chelsea. “Beth” is KISS’ first Top 10 single. It remains their biggest hit.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy

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Thin Lizzy had one big hit in the United States, and it’s “The Boys Are Back In Town”. On Jailbreak, Thin Lizzy’s own Phil Lynott is the sole writer of the uptempo tune.

The singalong chorus says simply, “The boys are back in town / The boys are back in town / I said, the boys are back in town.“

Interestingly, Thin Lizzy didn’t intend to put “The Boys Are Back In Town” on Jailbreak. But, knowing their career was on a downward spiral at the time, their management went through the songs Thin Lizzy discarded and suggested they put it on the record.

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