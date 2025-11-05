3 Rock Songs From 1977 That Deserved To Hit No. 1 

Rock songs were in abundance in the year 1977, across numerous subgenres that everybody still finds fresh interest in today. However, a few charting rock songs from 1977 did not hit No. 1, and I really think they should have. Let’s look at a few examples of such (kind of?) underrated rock songs from 1977 that should have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

This might be one of Fleetwood Mac’s most favorite tunes, one among many memorable hits from the legendary folk rock album Rumours. And yet, this excellent piece of work from Lindsey Buckingham didn’t hit No. 1 in the US. It didn’t hit No. 1 anywhere other than two countries: The Netherlands and Belgium. “Go Your Own Way” peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 and No. 38 on the UK Singles chart. This one will never not confuse me. This was really the song of the year in 1977.

“Maybe I’m Amazed” by Paul McCartney

To be honest, when I read that this classic solo ballad from Paul McCartney didn’t hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, I was surprised. I hear this one on classic rock radio all the time, and it’s heralded by many as one of McCartney’s best solo releases among all of his former Beatles bandmates.

“Maybe I’m Amazed” was originally released in 1970. However, it didn’t chart until Wings dished it out on their live album in 1977, and it peaked at No. 28 in the UK. It also made it to No. 10 on the Hot 100 and did even better in Canada. I have to admit, this is one of Macca’s best love songs.

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston

This tune from Boston was technically released in late 1976. But, considering it hit the charts and radio in a big way in 1977 (it made it to No. 5 just a few days before the new year), I went ahead and included it on this list of memorable rock songs. And while this classic tune did well, I really think it deserved to go to No. 1. I don’t think a day goes by that “More Than A Feeling” by Boston doesn’t make it to classic rock radio stations’ rotations. And for some reason, it only peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100. It also made it to No. 22 on the UK Singles chart when it was released. Crazy work.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images