3 Women in the 90s Who Paved the Way for Country Artists Today

The 90s were a pivotal era in country music for multiple reasons. But one of the reasons is the rise of several female artists, whose music remains revered as classics, even after all these years. These three women from the 90s helped pave the way for country artists today.

Shania Twain

When Shania Twain released her first single, “What Made You Say That”, in 1992, country music had no idea how much she was about to change the genre, not only by proving that songs could have pop elements, but also by what she was wearing.

Twain bared her midriff in the video, kicking off a firestorm of controversy that she admits was unexpected. Now, female artists wear whatever they want, thanks in large part to Twain’s trailblazing ways. But back then, Twain’s record label thought it would be the end of her career, before it even really began.

“[I was told I] would be hated by the men because I was too opinionated and too forceful and demanding,” Twain tells The Independent. “And I would be hated by the women because I was being sensually expressive. And I thought, well, I don’t believe that’ll be the case.”

Faith Hill

If there is a female artist who ruled the 90s, it might be Faith Hill. Hill’s debut “Wild One” single, out in 1993, became her first of many No. 1 hits. Hill also proved she wasn’t afraid to have crossover hits, beginning with “This Kiss”, which hit the Top 10 on the pop charts.

In 1999, Hill broke all the proverbial rules with “Breathe“. The sexy song and sultry video propelled Hill into superstar status. Hill, who stayed at No. 1 for six weeks with “Breathe”, also won a Grammy for the song. Hill won the trophy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

Trisha Yearwood

Like Hill, Trisha Yearwood’s first single, “She’s In Love With The Boy”, also became her first No. 1 hit. The song showed Yearwood’s ability to tell a story in her music. It’s a trait she continues to follow in her career today.

After “She’s In Love With The Boy”, Yearwood had numerous other hit singles, including “Walk Away Joe”, “Wrong Side Of Memphis”, “Perfect Love”, and more. In 2019, Yearwood returned to the charts with “Every Girl In This Town”.

Now 61 years old, Yearwood continues to inspire country artists today. She recently accomplished another career first with her latest album, The Mirror, marking the first project in her career that features all songs she helped write.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images