3 Rock Songs From 1992 That Every 90s Kid Can Still Sing Word for Word Today

The music of the 1990s definitely has its own distinct sound. Among the many hit singles that came out in that decade are these three rock songs. All released in 1992, it’s likely that every 1990s kid can still sing them word for word today.

“Tears In Heaven” by Eric Clapton

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Eric Clapton wrote “Tears In Heaven” with Will Jennings. The song appeared on the soundtrack for the film Rush, starring Jason Patric and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

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“Tears In Heaven” says, “Would you know my name if I saw you in heaven? / Would it be the same if I saw you in heaven? / I must be strong and carry on / ‘Cause I know I don’t belong / Here in heaven.” Clapton wrote “Tears In Heaven” about the tragic loss of his four-year-old son, Conor. Conor passed away in 1991, after falling out of a window on the 53rd floor.

Clapton initially did not want to use the song in the film but was persuaded by the director, Lili Zanuck.

“Her argument was that it might in some way help somebody, and that got my vote,” Clapton explains.

“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” by Def Leppard

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“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” comes at the end of a long winning streak for Def Leppard. Throughout the previous several years, the band had hit after hit, with songs like “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Love Bites”, and more. “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” is part of Adrenalize, Def Leppard’s fifth studio album. The song was written by band members Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, along with producer Robert “Mutt” Lange.

A song of longing, “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad” says, “Have you ever needed someone so bad / Have you ever wanted someone / You just couldn’t have / Did you ever try so hard / That your world just fell apart / Have you ever needed someone so bad / And you’re the girl I gotta have / I gotta have you baby.”

“Heaven Sent” by INXS

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“Heaven Sent” is the debut single from INXS’s Wherever You Are album. “Heaven Sent” was written by the band’s Andrew Farriss.

The song says, “Your eyes are like deep wells of desire / Once in your arms I’m on fire / You were sent girl so perfectly true / Changing my life / Now I’m a survivor / Heaven sent / That’s what I call you / Heaven sent / That’s what I call you / Late at night when the evening fire has died / There’s a look in your eye / Seductive images fly.”

Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns