3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Sound More Relevant Now Than When They Were Released

The 1970s offered lots of memorable rock music. The decade practically invented classic rock. But what the era also offered music fans was a chance at discovery. Through song, audiences learned new ways to tap their toes and new ways to think about the world.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day we continue to revisit, both for their message and their melodies. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1970s that sound more relevant now than when they were released.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Robots” by Kraftwerk from ‘The Man-Machine’ (1978)

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The groundbreaking German electronic rock group Kraftwerk impacted the 1970s in real-time and also changed the future. Because of their work, new songwriters and composers down the line could experiment with digital instruments. Live music wasn’t just for those with guitars and drum kits. Computers could also produce melodies and rhythms. And Kraftwerk proved it. But is all of this technology good? Maybe, maybe not. That’s what this futuristic track from the group gets at, too.

“War” by Edwin Starr from ‘War & Peace’ (1970)

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Throughout human history, conflict has been all too abundant. Too often we look to cause pain and suffering to others rather than resolve our differences. That’s the subject of this powerful song by Edwin Starr from his 1970 LP, War & Peace. Too often people look to drop bombs and fire rifles. Indeed, as Starr sings on the tune (originally by The Temptations), what is war good for? Most of the time, it’s hard to find an answer.

“Imagine” by John Lennon from ‘Imagine’ (1971)

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Just as it’s hard to watch war taking place, sometimes it can be better to sit back and imagine what a better world might look like. That’s just what this song by the former Beatle John Lennon asks of us. Sure, it can seem idealistic and impossible to live in a world without divisions or possessions. But sometimes it’s worthwhile to imagine such an existence. If nothing else, it’s a good exercise. Who knows how it might open your mind? And that’s the whole point. That’s why we return to this track all the time.

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns