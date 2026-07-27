3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Reference Texas Towns

Some of the best songs reference particular places and moments. When it comes to country music, Texas is one of those places that gets mentioned a lot. If you’re from Texas and you love classic country from the 1970s, these songs are for you.

“Luckenbach, Texas (Back To The Basics Of Love)” by Waylon Jennings

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This song was released in 1977 and written by Chips Moman and Bobby Emmons. In this song, the singer wants to embrace a simpler lifestyle, which he believes he will find in Luckenbach, Texas.

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Let’s go to Luckenbach, Texas

With Waylon and Willie and the boys

This successful life we’re livin’

Got us feuding like the Hatfields and McCoys

Between Hank Williams’ pain songs and

Newberry’s train songs and Blue Eyes Cryin’ in the Rain

Out in Luckenbach, Texas ain’t nobody feelin’ no pain.

“Amarillo By Morning” by Terry Stafford

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Most people likely know George Strait‘s version of this song. Terry Stafford is actually one of the people who wrote “Amarillo By Morning” and was also the first to put a version of it out in 1973. Like other Strait songs, “Amarillo By Morning” tells the story of a rodeo cowboy who’s traveling from one part of the country to another. His destination in this song happens to be Amarillo, Texas. Stafford was actually inspired by a FedEx commercial for this song. He explained this to Paul Fraser, who took the idea from there.

“San Antonio Stroll” by Tanya Tucker

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“San Antonio Stroll” was the second single to be released for Tanya Tucker’s self-titled album. Tucker was born in Seminole, Texas. This song is an ode to growing up, traditional country dances, and, of course, Texas. This isn’t Tucker’s only song referencing her home state, either. “Texas, When I Die”, a cover of hers that was released in the late 70s, also honors the state. In “San Antonio Stroll”, Tucker sings about dancing like it’s a rite of passage when going from childhood to adulthood.

When my folks would come home

They’d be hummin’ a song

Mama’d smile and say, “Child don’tcha know

There ain’t a thing in this world

To make you fall in love girl

Like the San Antonio Stroll.”

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