3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Star an Epic Wah-Wah Pedal

Invented in the late 1960s, the wah-wah pedal soon became a mainstay in 1970s classic rock music. Those who wielded the device the best were often thought to be the greatest guitarists on the planet.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that demonstrate just how incredible the pedal can sound on wax. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1970s that feature an epic wah-wah pedal.

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“Money” by Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ (1973)

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Ever feel like your brain is stuck on neutral? Well, if you want a mental kick-start, look no further than the British-born band Pink Floyd. One track to dive deeply into is the band’s tune about currency. Indeed, “Money” is a mind-opener. It will have you thinking differently about work, compensation, and even time. But it will also have you loving the wah-wah pedal. Not only are the funky guitar chords in the background influenced by the device, but the lead solo by David Gilmour at the three-minute mark demonstrates just how explosive and powerful the wah-wah pedal can be.

“Maggot Brain” by Funkadelic from ‘Maggot Brain’ (1971)

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If you ever wanted to know what mourning sounded like, then this is your track. Famously, Funkadelic’s George Clinton told guitarist Eddie Hazel to play the 10-minute lead solo as if he’d just found out his mother had died. Well, mission accomplished. Hazel showcased the depths of human emotion—and he did so in one take. Inspired by guitarist Jimi Hendrix, Hazel used the wah-wah pedal on the track to give it even more depth and sadness. The result? A lead that will last through the ages. It’s that classic.

“Black Magic Woman” by Santana from ‘Abraxas’ (1970)

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Would you believe us if we told you this was a Fleetwood Mac song originally? Well, either way, guitarist Carlos Santana made the track all his own in 1970 when he recorded his own rendition for his breakout LP, Abraxas. Few guitarists who have ever lived have matched Santana’s touch and flavor on the instrument. Then, when he brings in the wah-wah as he does on this track, it’s all taken to another tasty level. You can’t talk about the 1970s, classic rock, guitar, or the wah without mentioning the Bay Area musician.

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images