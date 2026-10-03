3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Are Impossible Not To Sing Along To

If you ever want to sing loudly, we have the songs for you. We know what you’re going through. We know that sometimes you just want to turn on the stereo, bring the volume all the way up, and let yourself belt out some lyrics.

Here below, we wanted to help you along in your valiant quest. We wanted to provide three tunes from back in the day that were practically made for singing along. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s that are impossible not to sing along to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede from ‘Hooked On A Feeling’ (1974)

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Just reading the title of this 1974 song, your brain starts to bubble like champagne. You can quickly start to imagine it playing. You can hear the melodies and the instruments in your mind begin. Of course, more than anything, what you can hear is the chorus. The vocals on it shine. They shoot and spike and sparkle. That’s why they are so fun to sing along to. They never go out of style. No matter where or when you are, you are hooked on that same terrific feeling.

“Layla” by Derek & The Dominos from ‘Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs’ (1970)

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Sometimes when you want to sing, all you need is a single word to get you going. That word can even be a name—a name like Layla. Indeed, when this song comes on the radio, you can’t help but sing along to it. You feel vocalist Eric Clapton’s pain, his passion, his pursuit of love. You understand it, and you’ve even been there before. That’s why this song can be so fun to sing along to. You just want to belt out the lyrics, to live in that kind of emotion for one more time.

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth from ‘Hair Of The Dog’ (1975)

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Speaking of love, it’s certainly not always easy to handle. Well, it rarely ever is. And you know who understands that? Nazareth. For evidence of this, just check out the band’s 1975 hit song “Love Hurts”. The single shows that the group gets it on a deep level. Not only is love hard, but it can make you feel like the world is over. It can make you feel like your only hope is to sing as loudly as you can about the sorrows you’ve seen.

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