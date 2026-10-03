4 Songs From 1970 That Will Teleport You to Your Younger Years

Music is the ultimate all-in-one teleportation device and time machine. Songs have a way of conjuring memories and rousing emotions as few other art forms can. And that’s especially true of these four songs from 1970 that will send you back to your younger years, regardless of whether you were around in 1970 to see the songs first come out.

“The Long And Winding Road” by The Beatles

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“The Long And Winding Road” appeared on The Beatles’ final album together, Let It Be. As a result, there is an undeniable sense of melancholic nostalgia imbued in the lines of this reflective track. Before you know it, you’re off on a contemplative journey of your own while listening. “The long and winding road that leads to your door will never disappear, I’ve seen that road before.”

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“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

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Summertime doesn’t feel quite the same in adulthood, when the work doesn’t stop just because it’s June. Songs like “In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry allow us to daydream about a time when things felt easy, exciting, and stress-free. We don’t condone all the lyrics—especially the drinking-and-driving bit. But the song has an undeniable vibe. “In the summertime, when the weather is high, you can stretch right up and touch the sky.”

“Reflections Of My Life” by Marmalade

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The passing of time can be a heavy concept to rationalize from our limited vantage points. Thinking about how our younger years are behind us can bring up uncomfortable, even sad, feelings. Songs like Marmalade’s 1970 hit “Reflections Of My Life” put words to these complex emotions. Even if you weren’t alive in 1970 to see this Scottish band release this track, it has a way of transporting you to a different, earlier time relevant to your life.

“Tell Me Why” by Neil Young

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Neil Young’s 1970 album After The Gold Rush is chock-full of incredible songs, but one that never fails to teleport us back to our younger years is the track “Tell Me Why”. The song toes a line between contrasting emotions, from loneliness and flirtation to regret and acceptance. “Tell me why is it hard to make arrangements with yourself, when you’re old enough to repay but young enough to sell?”

Featured Image by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns