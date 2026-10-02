4 Glittery Pop Songs From the 70s That You Probably Forgot You Loved

Some songs just sparkle. Here are a few 70s pop songs, from Bee Gees to Dolly Parton, that are undeniably memorable.

“How Deep Is Your Love” by Bee Gees

Play video

This was one of The Bee Gees’ many Saturday Night Fever hits, but it wasn’t supposed to be. Singer Yvonne Elliman was going to be the name attached to the song on the movie’s soundtrack, but a producer wanted the Bee Gees to give it a go. Thank goodness he did, because it’s hard to imagine anyone else singing this one. “How Deep Is Your Love” will never not feel like a Bee Gees staple.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

Play video

If you’ve ever been 17, you definitely know the chorus of this one by heart. ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson wrote this song after their manager, Stig Anderson, suggested the title. Even Queen Elizabeth was a fan of this one. According to Songfacts, she told BBC Radio’s Chris Evans it made her want to dance. “I always try to dance when this song comes on because I am the Queen and I like to dance,” she explained. Whether you’re royalty or not, you have to admit that “Dancing Queen” is timeless and pretty impossible not to love.

“Le Freak” by Chic

Play video

“Ahhhh, freak out!!” This one is an undeniable dance floor favorite. The end of the 70s saw a strong disco audience emerge. Although that time was brief, I doubt it will be forgotten for a long time. It was songs like “Le Freak”, with a strong groove and a simple hook that dominated charts at the time. We can’t help but dance along with ourselves from time to time.

“Here You Come Again” by Dolly Parton

Play video

“Here You Come Again” was Parton’s attempt at a pop-country crossover hit, and honestly, we have to say she nailed it. Prior to releasing this track, she’d already won people over in the country department with hits like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”. This was really just her proving she wasn’t about to put herself in a box, and she got her first gold single as a result.

Photo by: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns