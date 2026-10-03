3 Soft Rock Songs From 1978 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows Today

The rock music in 1978 had a lot of different styles and tempos. Among the many great songs that came out in 1978 are these three soft rock songs. They are all so good, it’s almost certain that every 70s kid still knows them by heart today.

“No Tell Lover” by Chicago

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Chicago released “No Tell Lover” at the end of 1978. The song, written by band members Peter Cetera, Lee Loughnane, and Danny Seraphine, is part of their Hot Streets record.

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The sweet melody belies the fact that “No Tell Lover” is actually about infidelity. The song says, “Every minute is an hour / Every day’s a lonely lifetime / You’re my no tell lover / The little time that we spend together just can’t last forever / You’re my no tell lover.”

“No Tell Lover” became a Top 5 single for Chicago and their last for a while. After this song, it took four more years for Chicago to have a hit. In 1982, they returned to the charts with “Hard To Say I’m Sorry”, a No.1 single for them.

“How Much I Feel” by Ambrosia

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Ambrosia’s “How Much I Feel” is part of Life Beyond L.A., Ambrosia’s third studio album. The band’s own David Pack is the only writer of “How Much I Feel”.

“How Much I Feel” is a song about being willing to do anything, even walk away, to make the other person in a relationship happy. The song says in part, “That’s how much I feel / Feel for you baby / How much I need / I need your touch.”

Keith Urban covers this song for his 2026 Flow State album.

“Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” by Meat Loaf

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Meat Loaf broke the mold with “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad”. On their freshman Bat Out Of Hell record, Meat Loaf showed off their soft side with this song, a rarity for the group.

Written by Jim Steinman, “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad” is, at its core, a sad song about not being able to fully commit to a relationship. The chorus says, “I want you / I need you / But there ain’t no way / I’m ever gonna love you / Now don’t be sad / ‘Cause two out of three ain’t bad.”

“It was my closest to a simple song, and one Elvis could have done,” Steinman says. “But I always thought Meat had a lot of Elvis in him. He was a showman in the same way.”

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