3 Lyrics From 1960s Country Greats That Are Absolute Poetry

These lyrics from 1960s country songs are purely poetic. They could rival any written verse from any poetry book in the world. Powerful melodies and instrumentation help, but the words alone are strong enough to stand on their own. Revisit them below for proof.

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“Wichita Lineman” — Glen Campbell

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“And I need you more than want you / And I want you for all time / And the Wichita lineman / Is still on the line,” the lyrics to Glen Campbell’s masterful “Wichita Lineman” read. This 1960 country song is one of the simplest, yet effective love songs ever. It doesn’t make a big fuss about all the emotions flying around, but it displays them with simple beauty.

“I hear you singing in the wire / I can hear you through the whine” is the perfect poetic summation of missing someone. Even though we can’t all relate to being pulled far away from those we love, the lyrics convey the emotions palpably enough that we immediately understand.

“I Fall To Pieces” — Patsy Cline

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Patsy Cline’s “I Fall To Pieces” is another simple but beautiful song. It perfectly sums up the feeling of heartbreak without overdoing it. “You want me to act like we’ve never kissed / You want me to forget / Pretend we’ve never met,” the lyrics to this 1960s country song read. They aren’t figurative like much of poetry, but they have the same emotionally rich effect.

“I fall to pieces / Each time someone speaks your name / I fall to pieces / Time only adds to the flame,” the lyrics continue. This was one of the most beloved songs of the 1960s, and one listen to the lyrics helps us understand why. Whether you’re heartbroken or fully in love, the lyrics hit the listener the same way.

“Gentle On My Mind” — Glen Campbell

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Circling back around to Glen Campbell, we have another one of his 1960s country stunners: “Gentle On My Mind”. “It’s just knowing that the world will not be cursing / Or forgiving when I walk along some railroad track and find / That you’re movin’ on the backroads by the rivers of my memory / And for hours you’re just gentle on my mind,” he sings, dictating a peaceful kind of love.

Seldom has a country song delivered such a poetic look at love. It’s both heady and straightforward, meeting listeners where they are.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)