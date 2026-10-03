4 Spooky Songs From the 80s That Make It Feel Like October All Year Around

Whether you’re thinking about Scream or modern 80s tributes like Stranger Things, there’s something inherently spooky about the 80s. Since October is upon us, what better way to ring in the fall season than to look back on some spooky 80s songs? Here are some tunes that make it feel like Halloween time all the time.

“Hungry Like The Wolf” by Duran Duran

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The spookiness of this song might be masked by the sounds of a drum machine, but don’t be fooled. All you have to do is look at the lyrics, and you’ll be freaked out. As is the case with other classic 80s songs like “Every Breath You Take”, “Hungry Like The Wolf” looks at human attraction in a more sinister way.

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In touch with the ground

I’m on the hunt, I’m after you.

Smell like I sound, I’m lost in a crowd

And I’m hungry like the wolf.

Straddle the line in discord and rhyme

I’m on the hunt, I’m after you.

Mouth is alive, juices like wine

And I’m hungry like the wolf.

“Freaks Come Out At Night” by Whodini

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If you’ve never thought about the use of the word “freak” in popular music, this one might make you ponder it. As lyricist and vocalist of Whodini, Jalil Hutchins said in a Q&A with Al.com: “…[The song] was so poppy but the hook was kind of weak, so I started looking at the funk bands and their use of ‘freak…’”

Two other “freak” songs that come to mind are “Freak” by Chic and “Super Freak” by Rick James.

“Every Day Is Halloween” by Ministry

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I mean, this one feels like a no-brainer. “Every Day Is Halloween” is about a lot more than just the popular holiday. If you look at the lyrics, the song is actually kind of about the gap between the rich and the poor in society. It’s also seen as an anthem to people who might dress differently than others, like those in the Gothic community.

“Well, I let their teeny minds think / That they’re dealing with someone who is over the brink / And I dress this way just to keep them at bay / ‘Cause Halloween is every day, hey.”

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

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“Thriller” was literally created with horror films in mind. The sound effects, the lyrics, and of course the music video make this one a triple threat in terms of spook status.

Photo by: Kevin Mazur/WireImage