3 Rock Songs From the 1970s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

If you look up the term “classic rock” in any encyclopedia, the resource would surely include an image or three from the 1970s. The decade is synonymous with the brash, guitar-driven, buzzy style. And for good reason. Countless bands came out of the era.

Indeed, it was a wonderful time to be a fan of the burgeoning genre. And below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from the time period we still adore. These are three rock songs from the 1970s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Great Gig In The Sky” by Pink Floyd from ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ (1973)

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This song is a buffet for music fans. It’s sumptuous, it’s overflowing. To begin, you can dive into the musicianship, including the incredible, sweeping guitar playing. But the star of the show is really vocalist Clare Torry and her thunderous, heavenly singing. She is like the aurora borealis, shimmering, flowing, echoing. If you want to know why certain rock music can feel like a religious experience to some, this is a good place to look.

“Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival from ‘Pendulum’ (1970)

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When it comes to classic rock, there are a number of all-time singers among the genre’s ranks. But pound-for-pound, the frontman who might boast the best voice just might be Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty. His instrument sounds as if it was made in a lab in a swamp in 1921. It sounds like his vocal cords were soaked in moonshine for 100 years. Anything the guy sings is wonderful, especially his 1970 tune about a tumultuous downpour, “Have You Ever Seen The Rain”.

“Hotel California” by Eagles from ‘Hotel California’ (1977)

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This track, just like its subject, is intoxicating. You can’t help but feel both allured and warned after indulging in “Hotel California” by the Eagles. The tune describes a place no one should ever go but one that we all dream of. It’s one part-illicit and one part-inspiring. And yet we know—in the end, it will take more than it gives. What a conundrum. And what a song! Its melodies and lyrics stay with you—like a buzzing night or a heavy hangover.

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