4 Songs From the Late 60s That Feel Like Lounging in the Sunshine

No matter how many times musical and cultural trends change, some constants of the human experience remain. Some are emotional and metaphysical, like the thrill of finding new love or the grief of losing it. Some are natural and physical, like the peace and contentment that comes with lounging in the sunshine—a warm, fuzzy feeling encapsulated by these late 60s songs.

“Sun King” by The Beatles

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The Beatles had plenty of songs about sun, sunshine, and the start of a new day, not the least of which was George Harrison’s highly ubiquitous Abbey Road offering, “Here Comes The Sun”. However, we’d argue that “Sun King” from the same album does an even better job of capturing what it’s like to lounge in the sunshine. “Here Comes The Sun” seems to describe a more delicate, gentle sunlight. “Sun King” places the listener directly at midday, when the sun is the highest and hottest.

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“Waiting For The Sun” by The Doors

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The Doors released the title track to their 1968 album, Waiting For The Sun, on July 3—prime sunshine season. The psychedelic, sultry tune mirrors the wobbly effect that the sun’s heat has on the sun-soaked city of Los Angeles. Each major hit of the chorus is like a new swath of sun being revealed by a dissipating cloud.

“Song To A Seagull” by Joni Mitchell

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Lounging in the sunshine is the perfect activity to accompany listening to late 60s music like Joni Mitchell’s debut album, Song To A Seagull, because it allows you to really dive into the artist’s songwriting. The song is introspective and hopeful, capturing the same warmth that the sun sends down on a temperate summer day. “Fly silly seabird, no dreams can possess you / No voices can blame you for sun on your wings.”

“Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In” by The Fifth Dimension

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Finally, The Fifth Dimension’s mash-up of two Hair musical numbers, “Aquarius” and “Let The Sunshine In”, gave the world the ideal sunbathing track of the late 60s. The song has just enough astrological language to feel other-dimensional. It also has just enough pop sensibility to appeal to the masses. The psychedelic soul track is one of the defining hits of 1969, breaking into the Top 10 on charts worldwide.

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