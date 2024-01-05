3 Rock Songs Paul Simon Isn’t the Biggest Fan of

Paul Simon is considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time. With that being said, it’d be foolish to not accept his opinion on other rock songs–which he isn’t afraid of sharing. Below are three that Simon isn’t the biggest fan of. See if you agree with the folk legend.

“Give Ireland Back to the Irish,” Paul McCartney and Wings

Paul McCartney decided to launch his second major band, Wings, with the politically charged track “Give Ireland Back to the Irish.” The relatively simple melody of this track is bolstered by lyrics that reflect the sentiments of many following Bloody Sunday (wherein British troops shot 13 civil protestors in Northern Ireland).

McCartney is no stranger to songs with political messaging. He has several songs in that vein that are considered indisputable classics. But, according to Simon, this song cannot be counted among that pack.

“That’s garbage,” Simon said of the song in the ’70s. “I don’t say that someone can’t write a social song, or even a song that’s a political song, and have it work, as a song and as a political statement. [It’s the] mass manufacturing of tunes, sort of ‘Let’s knock off ‘Power to the People.’ I find it in bad taste.”

“Power to the People,” John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band

It seems Simon had qualms with more than one Beatle. He took aim at John Lennon‘s “Power to the People”—which also has political messaging—upon its release.

“I have reactions to it,” Simon said of the song. “First reaction, he strikes me as being very interested in being seen or heard. Then I have to think, ‘What is he doing? What is the purpose of it? Is his purpose to get publicity for himself? Is his purpose to advance a certain political thought?’ I don’t know what his motivations are.”

“Many things he’s done, I think, have been pointless,” he continued. “Some have been in bad taste. Others have been courageous. I think he’s generally a well-intentioned guy. I don’t know, it’s not my style.”

“Sound of Silence (Electric Version),” Simon and Garfunkel

While Simon isn’t afraid of speaking his mind about other artists’ work, he doesn’t shy away from shining a light on moments where he misses the mark as well. One such moment, in his mind, is the electric version of “Sound of Silence.”

It was producer Tom Wilson’s idea to give the classic ballad a revamp. Simon felt the goal of making “Sound of Silence” a hit was misplaced. “Paul was horrified when he first heard it,” singer/songwriter Al Stewart once explained. “[The] rhythm section slowed down at one point so that Paul and Artie’s voices could catch up.”

