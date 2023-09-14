Matthew West to Be Honored with ASCAP Golden Note Award

Christian singer Matthew West is being recognized for his significant contributions to the genre. At the 2023 ASCAP’s Christian Music Awards Celebration, West will be honored with the ASCAP Golden Note Award which is, “presented to songwriters, composers, and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones,” according to a press release.

West is known for his chart-topping hits “More,” “You Are Everything” and “The Motions.” He was a co-writer on all of the tracks on his 2003 debut album, Happy. West has released nine albums thus far, his most recent being My Story Your Glory in February 2023 which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart.

Outside of the Christian genre, West has had cuts as a songwriter by Scotty McCreery, Joy Williams, Billy Ray Cyrus and Rascal Flatts, the latter of whom covered “The Day Before You” on their 2004 album, Feels Like Today, that debuted atop both the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and all-genre Billboard 200. Amy Grant, Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey and Casting Crowns are among the many other artists who’ve recorded West’s songs. He has won three Dove Awards, including Songwriter of the Year in 2018.

“Matthew’s remarkable gift for lifting others up with his music transcends genre or format,” ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams said in a press statement. “He is one of our most-lauded Christian songwriters and artists and from the start of his nearly two-decade career, stars from Christian, country, and pop music have brought his passionate and profound songs of hope and healing to audiences around the world. We congratulate him on this well-deserved award.”

West will receive the award at the Christian Music Awards Celebration in Nashville on October 2. The singer will wind down 2023 with his headlining My Story Your Glory Tour which kicks off on October 19 in Jackson, Missouri, and wraps one month later on November 19 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Photo By Sean Hagwell