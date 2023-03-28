6 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Williams Wrote For The Muppets

Paul Williams has always cared about songs.

Williams, who came up as an actor by trade, enjoying roles in films like Smokey and the Bandit, was discovered as a songwriter on set, as he plunked away at his guitar in between takes. (Read more about that HERE). Since then, he’s written music for groups like Three Dog Night, Herb Alpert, Charley Pride, and the Carpenters.

Over the years, the Grammy- and Oscar-winning Williams has seen much success thanks to music. But, like many of us, he’s had ups and downs in his personal life. Williams has battled addiction and alcohol abuse. In fact, the artist credits The Muppets with reinvigorating his songwriting career. The specific movie? A Muppet Christmas Carol. And one of his very first jobs writing for the famous Jim Henson characters was working on Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas, the beloved 1970s holiday movie.

But given all that, many fans might not know that Williams, who is today the president and chairman of ASCAP, has written many songs for the Muppets. Here, as a result, we will dive into X songs that many likely didn’t know he wrote for the infamous musical cast of characters, from Kermit the Frog to Rowlf the Dog.

1. “Rainbow Connection,” Kermit the Frog

Written by Paul Williams and Ken Ascher

Likely the most famous song to come from the Muppet brood. This track, which was written by Williams and Ken Ascher and boasts more than eight million views on YouTube alone, was written for The Muppet Movie. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song at the awards show in 1980. Further adding to its legacy, in 2021, the Library of Congress inducted the song into its National Recording Registry. And, well, Kermit on the banjo—what could be better?

2. “Bless Us All,” Tiny Time

Written by Paul Williams

A song sun by the small but mighty Tiny Tim in A Muppet Christmas Carol from 1992. It’s a heartwarming track, written by Williams for his comeback into public life after a bout with alcoholism. When Tiny Tim’s parents are ready to throw the book at Ebenezer Scrooge, the young lad (frog) reminds them that love is for everyone.

3. “When the River Meets the Sea,” Alice and Emmet Otter

Written by Paul Williams

The heart-swelling song, written by Williams, from the inimitable Emmet Otter’s Jug Band Christmas special from 1977, this tune might be the best description of death and the afterlife that any has offered. When the river meets the sea—like a soul going back to its origin. Sung by Ma and Emmet Otter, this is a classic.

4. “Can You Picture That,” Dr. Teeth & The Electric Mayhem

Written by Paul Williams and Ken Ascher

A more rambunctious song, written by Williams and Ascher, from the Muppet band inspired by New Orleans performer Dr. John, “Can You Picture That,” from the 1979 film The Muppet Movie, features a full band, from the frontman Dr. Teeth to drummer Animal and more. Incorporating the organ, the kit, saxophone, guitar, and bass, this track wakes up your bones and gets you moving. Much different than the somber “Bless Us All.”

5. “One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas,” Kermit the Frog

Written by Paul Williams and Miles Goodman

The song, written by Williams and Miles Goodman, gets everyone excited for Christmas morning. Sung by Kermit and Tiny Tim, “One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas” comes from the 1992 film A Muppet Christmas Carol.

6. “It Feels Like Christmas,” Ghost of Christmas Present

Written by Paul Williams

One more from the 1992 classic A Muppet Christmas Carol, “It Feels Like Christmas,” written by Williams, featured the Ghost of Christmas Present, a jovial, red-bearded spirit who highlights the importance of love and celebration on December 25.

. Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage