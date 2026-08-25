3 Rock Songs That Are So Complex, Artists Left Them in the Studio and off Their Setlists

These rock songs were a struggle to play live, if the artist even dared to in the first place. These hits, though marvels from their respective discographies, aren’t easy to translate into a concert setting. Whether they were omitted from the road or giant pains that took years to get right, these hits were better suited for the studio.

“Tomorrow Never Knows” — The Beatles

Play video

In the middle of The Beatles’ career, they decided to give up touring and stay close to the studio. Many factors contributed to this decision, but one successful byproduct was the experimental music they created. The album that punctuated this decision, Revolver, speaks to the way their music was changing, particularly in complex rock songs that could never have been played live, even if they were still out on the road.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: The Story Behind the Beatles Song That Earned Them America’s Adoration in 1963]

“Tomorrow Never Knows” is one such song. This song has way too many moving parts to be played live, at least in 1966. From heavily processed instrumentation to tape loops, this song was not fit for the road. Good thing The Beatles hung up their hats when they did. This song would’ve proven quite the challenge.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” — Queen

Play video

Now, Queen has played “Bohemian Rhapsody” live, but in their heyday, the operatic section of the rock song was omitted from the setlist. The many voices and harmonies required to play this song in concert made it impossible. They evolved to using playback for this part, but have never truly nailed this song down in a live setting.

This is a studio song for sure, highlighting the power of creative bravery and technical magic. Live music at the time this song was released was about something else: raw power and reckless abandon. Most rockers in this age were letting loose on stage. “Bohemian Rhapsody” requires controlled finesse.

“Good Vibrations” — The Beach Boys

Play video

Similarly, The Beach Boys eventually nailed down “Good Vibrations” live, but it proved a struggle. Shortly after the release of this rock song, it got added to the setlist. But thanks to the many overlaid sections and the mass of instruments used to record this song, it was a pale comparison to the album version.

It took them a while to really start playing this song live in the way audiences expected. The density of the production on this song made it much better suited for headphones than arena speakers.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)