3 Times Famous Musicians Nailed a Classic Song in Just One Take

Some musicians really don’t need more than just one shot to record a one-take banger. The following three enormous, historically significant hits are just a few examples of artists nailing their hit songs on the first try.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

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The late great country icon Patsy Cline might be best known for the Willie Nelson-penned classic, “Crazy”. It’s an incredible country song and a standout example of what country music was like in the 1960s. It’s insane to think that just a few weeks prior to recording this hit song, Cline had been in a car accident that caused bruising on her ribs. Naturally, it was probably unpleasant to sing. Not only did Cline sing the dang thing, but she sang in her own vocal style (rather than Nelson’s) and nailed the vocal recording on the first take. “Crazy” would go on to be a No. 2 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart and a crossover hit on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 9.

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“Twist And Shout” by The Beatles from ‘Please Please Me’ (1963)

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The Beatles rarely nailed a recording on the first take. In fact, they were meticulous perfectionists who often recorded quite a few takes per song. That wasn’t the case for “Twist And Shout”, though, one of the band’s earliest hit songs. This rock and roll classic’s lead vocal, a la John Lennon, was recorded in one take. Lennon’s voice is notably hoarse, and while a second take was attempted, George Martin went with the first. This could easily be the most famous single take in the history of rock music. Despite the fact that Lennon wasn’t happy with his voice, the rawness of the recording helped make it a hit. “Twist And Shout” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Bette Davis Eyes” by Kim Carnes from ‘Mistaken Identity’ (1981)

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Kim Carnes’ vocals on “Bette Davis Eyes” might just be one of the most famous vocal tracks from a new wave 1980s tune. The way she belted out the vocals on this track is so memorable. I’m not surprised that “Bette Davis Eyes” was such a smash hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100. I am surprised, though, that this song is a one-take banger. Carnes technically recorded three takes, but the very first take was used without any overdubbing.

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