3 Rock Songs That Taught Us Everything We Need to Know About Life

Rock music isn’t usually revered for its life lessons. Moreover, most rock songs have themes that wouldn’t be advisable for the general public. However, there are a few rockers throughout the genre’s history that have tried to sprinkle in some sage wisdom. Below, find three rock songs that taught us major life lessons.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Landslide” (Fleetwood Mac)

Stevie Nicks gave us a roadmap for dealing with life’s changes in “Landslide.” Though it’s a personal song for Nicks, it has endless applications. Fans have been leaning on this rock song for decades now to hold their hand through their life’s biggest challenges.

Well, I’ve been afraid of changin’ / ‘Cause I’ve built my life around you / But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I’m gettin’ older, is a simple line, but it holds a wealth of emotion. Poets have a way of telling us something we already know in a way that is eye-opening. Nicks flexes her poetry here, dishing out life lessons left and right in this Fleetwood Mac classic.

[RELATED: The Ballad About Lindsey Buckingham That Heartbreaker Benmont Tench Helped Stevie Nicks Finish Writing]

“Let It Be” (The Beatles)

Sometimes there is nothing to do in life but let things be and see where you end up. This is a harsh reality we all face as we grow up. Some things cannot be changed, which is adverse to the tight grip we believe we have on our fate. Paul McCartney used this universal truth to write one of the most stunning songs and life lessons in rock history: “Let It Be.”

The line When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me / Speaking words of wisdom, let it be has been a source of comfort for rock fans the world over. It’s a notion we’d all do well to remember from time to time. Luckily, McCartney gave us an iconic reminder to return to if need be.

“I Won’t Back Down” (Tom Petty)

As you grow up, you face a lot of different viewpoints and opinions. It can be overwhelming to know what’s right and what’s wrong past the basics you learn in childhood. Despite this difficulty, it’s important to know where you draw the line. If that’s a hard-won task for you, Tom Petty has a song that will help you be bold: “I Won’t Back Down.”

I’ll keep this world from draggin’ me down / Gonna stand my ground, he sings in this heartland rock song. This classic gives us a boost of confidence that is so often needed in life.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)