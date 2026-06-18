3 Rock Songs That Turned Ordinary Places Into Musical Landmarks

The three rock songs below turned ordinary places into musical landmarks. Thanks to the references in these hits, rock fans have flocked to streets, buildings, and even entire cities. All it took was one song, and these places became emblems of rock history. Have you gone to any of these places because of your rock music fandom?

“Penny Lane” — The Beatles

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Prior to The Beatles writing a love letter to it, no one who knew Penny Lane likely would’ve thought it was song-worthy. The street isn’t all that unique from any in Liverpool, or really any suburban area. Yet, The Beatles made it into much more. They made it a musical icon.

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Beatles superfans have visited Penny Lane like it’s the Eiffel Tower or the Empire State Building. This seemingly simple street was made colorful, maybe even magical, thanks to The Beatles’ powerful rock song. Their memories made everyone want to go out and get their own on Penny Lane.

“Chelsea Hotel #2” — Leonard Cohen

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Many things have made the Hotel Chelsea in New York iconic, but it was Leonard Cohen who made it an enduring musical landmark. His ballad was inspired by the many musicians who frequented The Chelsea in decades past. In turn, this song doubled the hotel’s mystique, giving music fans even more reason to go.

It’s hard to call this sacred hotel ordinary, but without the talent held within its walls, it would be. This song and the other famous faces that have graced this hotel are a testament to what can happen to a space when the right people put their stamp on it.

“Smoke On The Water” — Deep Purple

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Thanks to Deep Purple’s “Smoke On The Water”, many rock fans visit Montreux and Lake Geneva to witness a bit of genre history. This song is about the Montreux Casino burning down after a Frank Zappa concert. Deep Purple used this as momentum to craft this legendary track, which features one of the most iconic guitar solos of all time.

This song made Montreux a rock destination. This Swiss city is beautiful without any song bolstering it, but it perhaps wouldn’t have captured rock fans’ attention without Deep Purple’s contribution. This song gave this storied stop in Switzerland an edge that only rock music can provide.

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