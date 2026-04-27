3 Rock Songs That Would Have Hit No. 1 in Any Decade

Some songs never go out of style, especially if they become massive hits in their day. While many tracks fade into obscurity as the years go on, some manage to stand the test of time—like the three rock songs below. These tracks were all so popular in their day that they hit No. 1 on the charts. Moreover, they’ve remained so popular over the years that they would likely reach that goal in any decade.

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“You Get What You Give” — New Radicals

“You Get What You Give” is an unparalleled upper. There’s no way you can sit through this song and not leave a little brighter than you were before you hit play. This alt-rock song about maintaining individuality and optimism amid life’s struggles is a message we could all stand to hear at some point, as evidenced by its massive success in 1998.

Though this song was the epitome of its day, it remains a fresh track. Nothing about this song has aged, meaning it could’ve been released today and no one would bat an eye. If it were released today, I’d feel pretty confident betting that it would do similar numbers.

“Come On Eileen” — Dexys Midnight Runners

“Come On Eileen” remains a staple at any gathering, even today. This isn’t so much a throwback as it is an evergreen hit. It went No. 1 back in its day—earning Dexys Midnight Runners one-hit-wonder status—and if it were released today, I think it would find the same success.

This rock song is a floor-filler, which never goes stale. Moreover, the tempo breakdown in the bridge is oh-so-satisfying. This song was a runaway hit for a reason, and it hasn’t slowed down much since.

“Start Me Up” — The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” went No. 1 back in 1981, and it remains one of the band’s biggest calling cards today. This song proved The Stones’ longevity back in the 80s and continues to do so today.

Not unlike the music they’ve put out in more recent years, “Start Me Up” could find a comfortable home in The Stones’ modern offerings. If they were to put this song on an album today, it would likely retain the same reinvigorating power it had several decades ago.

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