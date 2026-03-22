3 Rock Songs With Background Moments That Steal the Show

Listeners first notice a song’s flashy moments, but after a few listens, the small moments start to take center stage. The three rock songs below all have background moments that steal the show. Even though these moments are meant to be in the background, they have become some of the best parts of these iconic songs. They may not be as flashy as a chorus or lead vocal, but they are inseparable from these hits.

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“Walk On The Wild Side” — Lou Reed

It’s not Lou Reed that stars in “Walk On The Wild Side.” It’s instead the bassist, Herbie Flowers, who plays two different instruments to achieve the signature groove of this song. Flowers played both a double bass and an electric bass guitar on this iconic song, earning only 12 pounds for his efforts.

Despite the small sum, Flowers’ contribution was indelible to the success of this song. “Walk On The Wild Side” wouldn’t be the same without this rhythm section moment.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” — The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” features a backing choir that steals the show. The opening section of this song features the choir on its own, which eventually evolves into a background moment that rivals even Mick Jagger’s lead vocals.

The choir gives this song depth. It takes it from a run-of-the-mill rock song to something truly stunning. Without the addition of a choir, this song wouldn’t have been half as successful as it became, it’s safe to say.

“In The Air Tonight” — Phil Collins

Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” features one of the greatest drum solos of all time. While it’s the drum work that made this song iconic, the production techniques are what really give it life. While the iconic drum fill is happening, a heavy amount of reverb comes over the instrumentation. This reverb makes the listener feel like they are in the room with Collins himself.

To many non-music-making listeners, this reverb is more felt than recognized. But, like any amount of production savvy, this undetectable moment is what makes this song what it is. Not all fans may be able to name what makes this drum fill so rich, but they notice it, for sure.

Songfacts: In The Air Tonight | Phil Collins The guitarist on this track, Daryl Stuermer, spoke about recording his part to Uncut magazine June 2008. “My guitar part was done much later, in a studio in LA,” he said. “I sat in the control room with Phil, and my amp was out in the studio, as loud as I could get it. I hit this chord, which Phil described as the sound of an electric razor, Rrrrzzzzz. People write me emails about that chord, asking what it is. The song’s in the key of D minor, but the chord itself has no minor notes. It’s a low A, and a D, and another A and a D. But it depends how you play it, it has to have that overdriven, distorted sound from the amp. It’s a distant sound, but a distant powerful sound. It’s a sound you imagine being deafeningly loud a mile away.”

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