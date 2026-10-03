3 Rock Vocalists Who Proved 1965 Was Unmatched

These three vocalists made 1965 a year worth remembering in rock. The genre was evolving rapidly in this era, moving beyond its early, simplistic iterations. That development needed vocalists who could keep up.

Whether a folk artist transitioning to rock or genre stalwarts with remarkable grit, these frontmen were exactly what the genre needed. Revisit these once-in-a-generation vocalists below to remember this golden era of rock music.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Born 79 Years Ago Today in Dallas, the Larger-Than-Life Rock Star Behind a 50-Million-Selling Album Trilogy]

Bob Dylan

Play video

Bob Dylan isn’t really thought of as a vocalist first. In fact, people often rib him for his unique vocal style. But that is part of the reason he became so popular in the first place. Listeners instantly recognize when a Dylan song is playing, even if they aren’t massive fans. His unmatched voice was just distinctive enough to make people sit up and listen, which was his main function back in 1965. This was also the year he made his daunting leap from folkie to rock star.

From “Subterranean Homesick Blues” to “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”, Dylan was an artist with something important to say back in the 1960s. His voice may not have been the most pristine of his generation, but his near-talking style let people hear his superb lyricism.

Mick Jagger

Play video

Mick Jagger is another distinctive vocalist. From swaggering rock tunes to countryisms, Jagger has proved time and time again that he can do it all. In 1965, Jagger fronted hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and “The Last Time”. In these songs, and in other early Stones hits, Jagger set himself above his peers with vocals that stuck in listeners’ minds long after the track ended.

Even today, Jagger is known for his distinctive singing voice. He helped make rock a major force in the 1965 music scene, adding a bluesy edge to mod rock’s identity in this era.

Roger Daltrey

Play video

The Who was starting to build major buzz in 1965, in part because of frontman Roger Daltrey’s impeccable vocals. The pure vitriol he brought to “My Generation” in this era made him a mainstay in rock. Daltrey brought raw power to his vocal performances back then, exciting listeners endlessly.

He captured the angst of the British Invasion generation, delivering high-octane rock before the genre had evolved that far. He was a fork in the road, paving the way for future rockers.

(Photo by David Fenton/Getty Images)