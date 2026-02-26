3 Sad Classic Rock Piano Songs That Class of 2001 Kids Still Love

It’s antithetical, in a way. Indeed, it doesn’t make sense. Why would you put on a sad song? If you could choose any type of entertainment to expose yourself to—why choose something sad? Well, whatever the reason, human beings have been doing it for as long as we’ve been able to.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from around the turn of the century that lean into sad lyrics, sad melodies, and sad ideas. And they do so by letting the mournful instrument known as the piano shine. Indeed, these are three sad classic rock piano songs that class of ’01 kids still love.

“Brick” by Ben Folds Five from ‘Whatever And Ever Amen’ (1997)

This sad track tells the story of a difficult day for two people in a romantic relationship. They had to make a choice—one no one really ever wants to have to make. Ben Folds sings about those tough moments, that hard decision. And he does so over a beautifully sad piano. People who wore their caps and gowns around 2001 know—this is a classic.

“A Long December” by Counting Crows from ‘Recovering The Satellites’ (1996)

Counting Crows experienced something of a strange existence in the 1990s. They were both one of the most popular and well known bands from the era and they were also one of the most polarizing. Many loved their poetic songs about the difficulties of life and love. Others berated their constant penchant for overly sentimental emotions. Wherever you fell on the spectrum, chances are you loved Counting Crows’ song “A Long December”. It’s undeniably good. And it leans into that piano sadness to tell its stories.

“Mad World” by Gary Jules from ‘Trading Snakeoil For Wolftickets’ (2001)

While this song was originally released by Tears For Fears in 1982 on their album The Hurting, it’s likely that more music fans today know it from the Gary Jules version that ended up on his 2001 LP, Trading Snakeoil For Wolftickets, and shortly after on the soundtrack for the famed indie movie, Donnie Darko. Mournful, reflective, melancholy—these are all words you can use to describe the 2001 rendition. But more than anything, the tune nestles in your soul like the memory of a friend.

Photo by Robert Eng/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images