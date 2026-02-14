3 Self-Referential Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s We Still Stan Today

Classic rock songs can do whatever they want. They can be operas (just as Queen). They can be acoustic (just as The Beatles). Or they can be timeless (just as Led Zeppelin). Or they can name-check themselves just for the fun of it (just as these artists below).

Indeed, sometimes a band just likes to have a little fun and talk about themselves in their tunes. Shoot, as songwriters, rock artists look everywhere for inspiration. Why not look in the mirror, too? Indeed, these are three self-referential classic rock songs from the 1990s we stan.

“Get In The Ring” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Use Your Illusion II’ (1991)

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Los Angeles-born rock band Guns N’ Roses was all over the radio and television airwaves. Their brand of brash rock music was bold enough to catch the eyes and ears of fans and skilled enough to keep them around. But part of GNR’s bold brand was their willingness to take on all comers. For evidence, see the group’s 1991 track, “Get In The Ring”, which saw them pitted against a few rock critics they didn’t dig—like Andy Secher, Mick Wall, and Bob Guccione Jr. And so the rock band proclaimed, “And in this corner, weighin’ in at 850 pounds, Guns N’ Roses.”

“Dirty Frank” by Pearl Jam from ‘Ten’ (1991)

Just as GNR was rocketing up the charts, so too were prominent grunge bands in the early 1990s. Enter: Pearl Jam. The band’s debut LP, Ten, was a smash success. Led by lead vocalist Eddie Vedder and lead guitarist Mike McCready, Pearl Jam has been a force in rock ever since releasing it in 1991. One of the tracks from the group in fact name-checked McCready. It came at a time when serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer had been arrested for his gruesome crimes. With that in mind, the song “Dirty Frank”, which was named after the band’s sketchy bus driver, cites serial killers and worries: “Where’s Mike McCready? My god he’s been ate!“

“My Name Is Prince” by Prince from ‘Love Symbol’ (1992)

After just one glance at the song title, we can stop here. Prince is obviously citing himself with it. But he goes even deeper than that. In the lyrics for the track, Prince continues to reference himself, his talent, and his allure. He sings, “My name is Prince and I am funky / My name is Prince, the one and only.” ‘Nuff said!

