3 “Sellout” Rock Albums That Are Actually Masterpieces

More so than any other genre, rock music gets hit with “sellout” accusations if an artist makes anything even slightly accessible. A true rocker would never pander to the mainstream, would they? That’s the viewpoint of many rock fans when it comes to their favorite bands. The three iconic rockers below all made albums that some fans saw as them “selling out.” Regardless of intention, these rock albums were undisputedly well-made. They might have been different than what fans were expecting, but no one can say they were bad.

‘Permanent Vacation’ — Aerosmith

Permanent Vacation marked a comeback for Aerosmith. After decades of ups and downs, this record brought in a pop influence that helped these rockers dominate once again. While this record certainly earned them many new ears, naysayers said it was too polished compared to their 70s edge. At any rate, Aerosmith prolonged their time in the spotlight with this record, sellout or not.

This album is home to many of Aerosmith’s top-selling hits, including “Dude (Looks Like a Lady),” “Rag Doll,” and “Angel.” These songs, though pop-friendly hits, are masterpieces of 80s rock. They might have been pandering to a new audience, but no one can deny they did it superbly.

‘Let’s Dance’ — David Bowie

David Bowie’s Let’s Dance is covered in MTV-era glitter and gloss. It’s not the heady, alien-esque music he fans came to know him for. This album, instead, is a celebration of the times, with few counter-cultural references. On paper, this album seems like Bowie selling out and grasping at real, chart-topping fame. But, when listening to this album, it becomes clear that this pursuit, although radio-friendly, was just as integrous as anything else Bowie put out.

The title track might not seem like something Bowie would willingly put out if not for the hit potential, but it was proven to be a smart move for the iconic rocker that didn’t sully his reputation for artistry in the slightest. That theme is followed throughout the rest of the record. This kind of album wouldn’t work for just any art rock artist, but Bowie’s golden touch made Let’s Dance an easy leap.

‘Load’ — Metallica

Metallica abandoned the sounds that made them famous on Load. This 90s album had more mainstream rock appeal, disappointing fans who like their metal artists to stay that way. But the negative criticism of this album is relative. When diving into this album, listeners will find some real stunners that prove the diversity of Metallica’s talent.

Being a “commercial” band is a dirty word for many rock fans, but being able to write rock music that appeals to a wide range of people is no easy feat. Metallica pulled that off with Load. For every fan they angered, there’s likely another who found this album a nice change of pace.

(Photo by Mike Milkovich/Shutterstock)