3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Secretly Have Brilliant Songwriting

One-hit wonders often get hit with accusations of being kitschy or cliché. They might have earned fame, but the prevailing view is that they did so only because they are formulaic earworms. But that’s not the case for the three one-hit wonders below. These era-defining tracks actually have genius songwriting. They might fall into the one-hit category, but they aren’t run-of-the-mill.

“You Get What You Give” — New Radicals

New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” is pop perfection. The driving rhythm is so catchy that it must be backed by science. But this one-hit wonder isn’t the product of any industry pandering; it’s instead a stroke of genius by the band’s frontman, Gregg Alexander, and songwriter Rick Nowels.

Some of the best songs take cynical verses and marry them with uptempo instrumentation. This song is a perfect example of the magic that can happen if songwriters take that approach. This track walks a thin line between sincerity and wry humor. It’s not just a hit because it’s danceable or easy on the ears. It’s a hit because the musicians behind it meticulously crafted it.

“Torn” — Natalie Imbruglia

Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” might be a breakup song, but it defies convention. Seldom has someone explored the realities of a broken relationship more interestingly than she did in this song, but unfortunately, all that genius is hiding behind the perfect melody.

All people hear when they listen to “Torn” is the instantly catchy musicality. While that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it obscures the real emotional center of this song. If a listener takes the time to really dive deep into the lyrics, they will find a wealth of lyrical content to dissect and adore.

“Bittersweet Symphony” — The Verve

The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” is known most for its stunning orchestral riff. While this riff has become so ubiquitous that it sometimes seems trite, it’s pretty genius songwriting and completely singular.

While some in the younger generation only know this riff, there is much more waiting to be discovered about this one-hit wonder within its lyrics. The band creates an epic story of the myriad experiences of life—disillusionment, happy times, struggle, and monotony. It’s a massive undertaking, but the band made it look easy. Not to mention it’s ear candy to listen to, furthering the feat this song accomplished.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)