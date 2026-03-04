On This Day in 1967, Country Music’s Favorite Fiery Power Couple Entered the Country Chart with a Legendary Duet

On this day (March 4) in 1967, Johnny Cash and June Carter entered the Hot Country Songs chart at No. 17 with “Jackson.” First included on Cash’s Greatest Hits Volume 1 and later on Cash and Carter’s collaborative album, Carryin’ On, the song peaked at No. 2 on the country chart. It also brought them a Grammy Award in 1968.

When Cash and Carter recorded “Jackson” in January 1967, they weren’t officially a couple yet. She was less than a year removed from her second divorce, and his divorce from Vivian Liberto was not yet final. However, they were already in love, and the song made their chemistry impossible to ignore.

“Jackson” didn’t reach No.1 on the chart. However, it is still popular among country music fans nearly 60 years later. It also brought the couple the Grammy Award for Best Country & Western Performance Duet, Trio, or Group in 1968.

“Jackson” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart dated May 6. Sonny James’ “Need You” stopped the duet’s climb. Interestingly, their 1970 duet, “If I Were a Carpenter,” also peaked at No. 2 on the chart dated March 7. That week, James’ “My Love” stopped Cash and Carter from reaching the top spot.

Where Were Johnny Cash and June Carter Going?

There are dozens of cities and towns in the United States called Jackson. This has left many listeners to wonder which city Johnny Cash and June Carter are singing about. Several artists have covered the song over the years, but only two have pointed out their final destinations.

Charlie Daniels covered “Jackson” with Gretchen Wilson for his album Deuces. At the end of the song, he clarifies, “I ain’t talking about Jackson, Mississippi, I’m talking about Jackson, Tennessee.” Additionally, in the video above, Cash claims that he planned to take Carter to Jackson to see Carl Perkins, who lived in Jackson, Tennessee.

Songwriter Billy Edd Wheeler answered the oft-asked question in an interview. “Actually, I didn’t have a specific Jackson in mind. I just liked the sharp consonant sound, as opposed to soft-sounding words like Nashville,” he explained.

Featured Image by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns