3 Songs Chris Stapleton Wrote for Other Artists That Show off His Soft Side

By now, Chris Stapleton has shown his abilities as a songwriter. Stapleon is the writer on most of his own hits, including “You Should Probably Leave”, “Fire Away”, “Broken Halos”, and more.

Stapleton has also penned hits for several other artists, with a wide variety of subject and emotions covered in his songs. We found three songs Chris Stapleton wrote for other artists, which show off his soft side.

“Drink A Beer” by Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan includes “Drink A Beer” on his 2013 Crash My Party album. The song, about drinking in memory of someone who has passed away, is written by Stapleton and Jim Beavers. But many people think Bryan wrote “Drink A Beer,” since he says it reminds him of his siblings, Chris and Kelly, who are both deceased.

“We thought it was a pretty good song,” Stapleton tells The Boot. “But then Luke took it, and it really brought weight to it when Luke did it because of his family situation. So, once again, it was one of those things where the right artist and the right song turned into something special.”

“Drink A Beer” says in part, “Funny how the good ones go / Too soon, but the good Lord knows / The reasons why I guess / Sometimes the greater plan / Is kinda hard to understand / Right now it don’t make sense / I can’t make it all make sense / So I’m gonna sit right here / On the edge of this pier / Watch the sunset disappear / And drink a beer.“

“Your Man” by Josh Turner

When Josh Turner released “Your Man” in 2005, Stapleton was still ten years away from releasing his own debut Traveller album. But he scored big with “Your Man”, a sweet love song Stapleton wrote with Chris DuBois and Jace Everett.

“Your Man” begins with “Baby, lock the door, and turn the lights down low / Put some music on that’s soft and slow / Baby, we ain’t got no place to go, I hope you understand / I’ve been thinking about this all day long / Never felt a feeling quite this strong / I can’t believe how much it turns me on just to be your man.”

“Your Man” became Turner’s first No. 1 single.

“Never Wanted Nothing More” by Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney includes “Never Wanted Nothing More” on his 2007 Just Who I Am: Poets & Pirates record. Written by Chris Stapleton and Ronnie Bowman, the song, about being content, became a chart-topping, platinum-selling single for Chesney.

“Never Wanted Nothing More” begins with, “I couldn’t wait to turn 16 and drive all the boys around / Foot on the gas and hands on the wheel was all I could think about / A little rust in the bed of that truck and a four speed on the floor / Five-hundred dollars it was mine, all mine, and I never wanted nothing more.”

Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images