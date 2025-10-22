On This Day in 1973, John Denver Turned an Underperforming B-Side Into a Massive Hit—Proving That the Third Time’s a Charm

On this day (October 22) in 1973, John Denver released “Sunshine on My Shoulders” for the second time. He released it as a B-side earlier in the year to little success. However, as an A-side, it became Denver’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100 and the Adult Contemporary chart. It also became one of his signature songs.

Denver co-wrote “Sunshine on My Shoulders” with Dick Kniss and Mike Taylor. He originally recorded it for his 1971 album Poems, Prayers & Promises, but didn’t release it as a single. Then, in May 1973, he released it a second time, as the B-side of “I’d Rather Be a Cowboy” from Farewell Andromeda. The single missed the Hot Country Songs chart entirely and peaked at No. 62 on the Hot 100. Later that year, he released the song again. This time, “Sunshine” was the A-side, backed with “I’d Rather Be a Cowboy.”

In March 1974, the song became Denver’s first No. 1 on the Hot 100. Additionally, “Sunshine on My Shoulders” gave Denver his first No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. It stayed there for two weeks.

John Denver Got Some Help from a Tear-Jerking TV Movie

“Sunshine on My Shoulders” was used as the theme song for the 1973 made-for-TV movie Sunshine. The docudrama told the true story of a young wife and mother who was dying of cancer. The heartfelt movie was so popular that it inspired a spin-off series of the same name.

Sunshine was the CBS Friday Night Movie on November 9, 1973. Its popularity helped boost sales and radio play for what would be John Denver’s first No. 1 song.

“It was the true story of Lyn Helton, an incredibly courageous lady who chose to live her short life to the fullest, even though she knew she would die of a rare bone cancer in a matter of months,” Denver said of the movie. “It seems that, in the last year of her life, she found some happiness in my music. I was most honored to have my songs used as part of that television show.”

