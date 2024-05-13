Luke Combs Reveals Who He Thinks Should Win ACM Entertainer of the Year—Spoiler: It’s Not Himself

Luke Combs recently shared his thoughts on who should win the ACM Entertainer of the Year Award. With the award show coming up on May 16, he revealed his pick to Taste of Country. Combs himself is up for the coveted award but was asked to take himself out of the running for the sake of the question.

“I think Kane Brown [should win],” he said. “I think that he has never gotten the recognition that I think that he deserves. And I think that he works really hard, and I think that it’d be really cool to see him take it home.”

Kane Brown has been nominated for an ACM Award nine times and won once for Video of the Year for his song “Worldwide Beautiful” in 2021. This is the first year that he’s been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, though, and he’s up against some equally great performers.

Brown joins Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson on the ballot. Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson have been sweeping the awards circuit lately, following big wins at the CMAs last year and the CMT Awards this year. Meanwhile, Brown is continuing his In The Air Tour this year following a performance at the ACM Awards in Texas.

Kane Brown Releases Single with Marshmello, While Luke Combs Gears Up to Drop Song from Twisters Soundtrack

Both Luke Combs and Kane Brown are dropping new music. Brown recently sent his newest single, “Miles On It” featuring Marshmello, to No. 1 on both the pop and country charts. He and the DJ are the first two male artists to accomplish this feat, and the first two artists to do it at all besides Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

This is the second offering from the collaborative duo, following “One Right Thing” from 2019, which hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 40 chart. “One Right Thing” was Brown’s first Top 10 hit on that chart at the time, so he’s hitting milestones left and right. Marshmello, meanwhile, released a collaborative album with SVDDEN DEATH called Mellodeath Tapes Vol. 1. The two DJs recently wrapped up their Mellodeath Tour in support of the album.

Luke Combs, on the other hand, is gearing up to release a new single featured on Twisters: The Album, the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Twisters. “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” is an intense, stormy song that perfectly fits with the new movie’s atmosphere. The song will be released along with a music video on May 16.

Featured Image by Chris Saucedo/WireImage