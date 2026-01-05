3 Songs From 1969 That Accidentally Invented 70s Rock

The late 1960s helped to inform the ’70s. Rock bands in the ’70s were reacting to the past decade, either positively or negatively. They either ran far away from the sounds of the ’60s or stuck to their guns, rehashing ideas from the start of the decade. Despite the opposing sides, one thing is for sure: 1969 was instrumental in shaping the genre in the years that followed. Below, revisit three rock songs, all released in 1969, that accidentally invented ’70s rock.

“Whole Lotta Love” (Led Zeppelin)

’70s rock had many flavors, but one of the most prominent was a blues influence. Though ’60s rock was also steeped in that tradition, the latter half of the decade gave way to psychedelia, which moved away from roots music. The ’70s saw a return to rock’s origins, with several 1969 releases helping set the trend, including Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

This heavy blues track made an example of what could be accomplished with a blues background in rock. Burgeoning bands were prompted to brush up on their Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, in an attempt to get close to the magic Zeppelin delivered at the end of the ’60s.

“Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” (Crosby, Stills & Nash)

Though Crosby, Stills & Nash were technically a folk trio, they greatly inspired rock in the ’70s. Their 1969 release “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” featured tones that would influence the genre at the start of the next decade.

Folk rock became paramount in the ’70s, with countless bands opting for that style. For inspiration, these rockers looked to their softer counterparts, namely Crosby, Stills & Nash. They may not have meant to influence rock music as much as they did, but their presence was certainly felt.

“I Wanna Be Your Dog” (The Stooges)

Punk made a major fuss in the ’70s. Rockers were forced to pick sides: soft, folk rock, or join in on the debauchery of this new sub-genre. Many bands helped to shape punk before it even had a finite descriptor, including The Stooges.

Their raucous 1969 track, “I Wanna Be Your Dog,” all but wrote the playbook for punk in the ’70s. This guitar-heavy song is everything a punk artist could hope for, majorly ahead of its time.

