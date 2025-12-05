3 Songs From 1977 That Proved Rock Wasn’t Dead (Despite Punk Saying Otherwise)

In the mid-’70s, rock got usurped by punk. Though rock, as a broad definition, had gone through many changes up unto that point, it still had a recognizability about it. Punk was something completely singular. The sub-genre left any sense of optimism behind and led with angst. The artists who helped to pioneer punk set themselves even further apart from classic rock artists by putting down their predecessors. But classic rockers didn’t take the insults lying down. Below, revisit three rock songs from 1977 that acted as a blockade to punk’s takeover.

“American Girl” (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers)

Heartland Rock was on the rise by 1977. While this is also a sub-genre, it didn’t diverge as far from rock’s roots as punk did. Many Heartland rock songs emerged from this era, but few have been as enduring as “American Girl.” The popularity of this song kept punk’s total domination at bay.

“American Girl” epitomizes the heartland rock movement: upbeat guitars, anthemic choruses, and unforgettable melodies. As the ’70s ended and the ’80s unfolded, rock would move further and further in this direction. This Petty track helped to lay the groundwork for the movement.

“Cold As Ice” (Foreigner)

Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice” also acted as a precursor to the ’80s. This song’s synthy instrumentation was novel for its time, paving the way for similar songs the following decade.

This Foreigner song is the antithesis of punk. While punk curbs most sentimentality, Foreigner is boldly emotional in “Cold As Ice.” They lay their heartbreak on thick, running far away from the burgeoning punk movement.

“Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac)

One of the most famous albums of 1977 is Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours. Among that tracklist is the enduring “Dreams.” This folk-rock-leaning track stood in the way of the punk movement’s detached, anger-filled songs.

Stevie Nicks’ songwriting was widely beloved in 1977, wowing classic rock fans with her singular perspective. She wrote about her feelings, while rising punk artists took on the world at large. Those going through personal turmoil around this time would’ve preferred Nicks’ intimate writing over a diatribe about outward issues. “Dreams” helped keep classic rock intact for a bit longer.

