Lou Gramm Excited to Perform with Foreigner on Band’s December Tour Celebrating the Deluxe Reissue of the ‘4’ Album (Exclusive)

In December, Foreigner will be playing a series of special concerts celebrating the recent release of the deluxe reissue of the band’s chart-topping 1981 album, 4. Foreigner’s original lead singer, Lou Gramm, will be joining the group as special guest at all eight shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

The dates run from a December 3-4 engagement at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, through a December 13 performance in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

[RELATED: Foreigner Invades the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Atop the Spooktacular Stranger Things Float]

Gramm recently chatted with American Songwriter about reuniting with Foreigner for these concerts, as well as about some of his other upcoming plans.

Lou has joined Foreigner at a handful of other shows over the past year or so, appearing at the end of select gigs to sing a few classic hits. Asked how he feels about performing with his old group’s current lineup, Gram said, “It’s great. I’ve been playing on and off with the current band for over a year now, and they’re an excellent band. And we have a lot of fun on stage.”

Regarding the preparation for the upcoming gigs, the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared, “We’ve been rehearsing to work on arrangements, and who’s singing what and harmonies, and et cetera. So, it’s all pretty tight, and sounding really good now. We leave quite a bit of room for ad-libbing and cutting loose on the guitar and stuff. So, it’s a lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to these shows.”

Gramm also revealed that the shows will feature Foreigner playing “the entire 4, in the same order that [songs appear on] the album.”

The 4 album featured four Top-40 hits—“Urgent,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Juke Box Hero,” and “Break It Up.”

More About His Upcoming Shows with Foreigner and the Deluxe 4 Reissue

Regarding his participation in the December concerts, Gramm told American Songwriter that he’ll probably be singing a few more songs than he had at the previous recent shows he’s played with Foreigner. In late April and early May, Lou appeared at a series of Foreigner concerts in Latin American. He sang three four tunes at the end of those events.

Gramm also reported that Foreigner may play a couple of the previously unreleased songs that appeared as bonus tracks on the deluxe 4 reissue.

As previously reported, the expanded 4 album was released on September 12 in multiple formats and configurations. A deluxe four-CD/one-Blu-ray collection offers new mixes of the original album, as well as five previously unreleased songs, 14 early and alternate versions of various tunes, 15 instrumentals, and 15 live performances recorded in various locations during Foreigner’s 1981-1982 “4” world tour. The package also features a booklet boasting more than 60 exclusive photos.

Gramm contributed new vocals to a couple of the unreleased songs. The tracks were recorded during the 4 sessions, but weren’t completed at the time.

Speaking about the previously unreleased tunes, Lou noted, “[T]hey’re real good songs. They were just like one verse away from being finished, or some ad-libs or a guitar solo or something. So we went back and finished them, and put some really good harmonies and stuff on them, and put a guitar solo and some ad-libs at the end and stuff. And they sound wonderful.”

One of these songs, “Fool If You Love Him,” features a new verse written by Gramm.

Meanwhile, one-time American Idol finalist Constantine Maroulis will be opening Foreigner’s December shows.

Might Other Ex-Foreigner Members Appear at the December Shows?

Gramm also was asked if founding Foreigner keyboardist Al Greenwood and former bassist Rick Wills might also appear at Foreigner’s December concerts.

Lou said, “It’s possible, yes. … I haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but I know the door is open for them.”

Greenwood and Wills both played on Foreigner’s 4 album. The musicians, who were inducted into the Rock Hall with Foreigner in 2024, also have made guest appearances at select shows by the band in recent years.

Gramm’s Other Upcoming Plans

As previously reported, Gramm also has plans to release a new solo album titled Released in 2026. Lou reported that the lead single will be released in February, and the album will follow in March.

“[I]t’s a very uptempo and hard-rock album,” Gramm said of the project. “And I think the songs are well written, and it’s well recorded. And I’m confident it’s gonna make some noise.”

As for how he plans to promote the album, Lou noted, “It depends on exactly when it comes out. … I will definitely tour to support it, but not for a year or anything, you know. Just a bunch of scattered dates.”

Gramm also revealed that he’s planning to retire from touring by the middle or the end of next summer. That being said, Lou maintained that he “absolutely” will continue to perform at select events. These likely will include more Foreigner concerts in 2026, when the band will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“I could show up anywhere, and I probably will,” Gramm told American Songwriter. He added, “But the rigors of touring for 50 years, you know, you got to be smart enough to know when enough is enough.”

December 3 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

December 4 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

December 6 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

December 7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Theater

December 9 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

December 11 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

December 12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

December 13 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

(Photo by Krishta Abruzzini)