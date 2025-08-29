3 Songs From the 1960s That Helped Define Heavy Metal

Heavy metal music has become a niche genre to an extent. While there are a couple of bands that have broken into the mainstream and garnered wide appeal, the majority of heavy metal bands seemingly stay within the community. Still, even before the music was a solidified genre, everyone was listening to it. They just didn’t know it yet.

The rise of heavy metal came around in the 70s. Like all genres of music, it wasn’t created out of thin air. Rather, it was born out of influence from the rock ‘n’ roll of the 1960s. With that in mind, here are three songs from the 1960s that helped define heavy metal.

“Helter Skelter” by The Beatles

The Beatles‘ 1967 experimental rock ‘n’ roll classic, “Helter Skelter”, is certainly not comparable to the rest of their work. To some, it is The Beatles’ most unique song, as it has sonic bravado and violence that had yet to exist in The Beatles’ catalog. And indeed, that sonic bravado and innocent violence are the very sentiments that were carried over into the formation of heavy metal.

This raw, aggressive, and rambunctious sound was a first. Consequently, “Helter Skelter” is often cited as a precursor to heavy metal. Metal bands that have covered the genre keystone include Mötley Crüe, Black Lung, Dimension Zero, and Vow Wow.

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks

“You Really Got Me” by The Kinks came out in 1964. It was one of the first songs to utilize heavily distorted guitars and ride on the raspy vocals of the lead singer. It’s not clean, it’s not concise, and it is certainly not clear, but it is incredible.

The sound and the song itself are a bit all over the place, which, as we know, is a technique and vibe synonymous with a lot of heavy metal songs. If you listen to the song, you can clearly hear the musical parallels between “You Really Got Me” and the sounds that embody heavy metal.

“Born To Be Wild” by Steppenwolf

Released in 1968, Steppenwolf‘s “Born To Be Wild” hit the airwaves two years before the take off of heavy metal in the 70s with bands such as Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, and Judas Priest. The guitars on the track imitate the motor of a muscle car, and the vocals, the exhaust.

In essence, the single, to an extent, is a fusion of classic rock and steampunk, and when you mix those things, well, you get a single that encompasses some of the basic tropes of heavy metal. Heavy metal bands to have covered this song include Slayer, Krokus, and Riot.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images